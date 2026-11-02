St. Louis, 3 other cities get share of $300 million federal grant to better fight crime 

A massive federal investment designed to help local police departments drive down violent crime and keep neighborhoods safe is coming to St. Louis and three other cities across the…

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A massive federal investment designed to help local police departments drive down violent crime and keep neighborhoods safe is coming to St. Louis and three other cities across the nation.

The Trump administration is carving out nearly $300 million for the U.S. Department of Justice’s new Model Cities Initiative. St. Louis shares the spotlight with Jacksonville, Florida, East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, helped secure the funding after months of lobbying the Justice Department. He promised federal backup wouldn’t stop after a recent operation wrapped up, which involved federal and local police.

“This is a major investment in the safety of St. Louis and the people who call this region home,” Schmitt said. “This funding builds on the federal law enforcement resources we’ve already secured and gives our local partners additional tools to reduce crime and restore public safety.”

St. Louis police will use the grant to boost recruiting, raise pay and upgrade the police academy. Officers are also getting new gear: patrol cars with ballistic shields, emergency-response drones and upgraded radio communications. The city is rolling out a new citizen reporting portal and expanding police-led homeless outreach teams.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Tracy welcomes the help.

“This investment will help us recruit officers, strengthen our crime-fighting capabilities and expand support for people in crisis,” Tracy said.

St. Louis has been selected as a U.S. Department of Justice’s Model City, making St. Louis one of four American cities selected from 47 that applied.



The grant will support major investments in police recruitment, crime-fighting technology, officer safety and community services,… pic.twitter.com/TcqBHe2jzj — St. Louis Metropolitan Police (@SLMPD) October 30, 2026

Down in Florida, Jacksonville is looking to build on recent drops in violent crime. Sheriff T.K. Waters called the grant a generational investment.

“This is a tremendous honor for Jacksonville and a testament to the progress we have made together in public safety,” Waters said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, helped bring the grant to East Baton Rouge Parish. He noted the capital city plans to fund real-time crime centers, drone technology, mental health services and youth gang intervention programs.

“Anytime a city receives tens of millions to make it a safer, better place to be, that is fantastic news,” Cassidy said. “I look forward to this money helping Baton Rouge, but also as a model to other communities as well.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Jackson will focus its funding on technology upgrades and programs to reduce homelessness and repeat offenses. Attorney General Todd Blanche is heading to Jackson in November to formally present the award.

“Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Blanche for choosing to invest in our crime-fighting efforts in Jackson, Mississippi, with the awarding of this Model Cities Initiative grant from the Department of Justice,” Reeves said.

The nationwide push mirrors the heavy federal presence already working in Missouri. Operation Show Me Justice and Viper netted more than 400 arrests over the last 18 months. Now, the attorney general says the government is doubling down to keep streets safe.

“These cities are setting an example of proactive law enforcement that will strengthen the rule of law and improve public safety in their jurisdictions,” Blanche said.