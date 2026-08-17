‘Opening up the playbook:’ Multi-agency surge targets St. Louis gun traffickers, repeat violent offenders 

Federal agents are hitting the streets of St. Louis to crack down on violent crime as part of a multi-agency surge coordinated by the Department of Justice.

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Federal agents are hitting the streets of St. Louis to crack down on violent crime as part of a multi-agency surge coordinated by the Department of Justice.

St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy says the extra badges will bring relief to a department currently down about 300 officers.

Statistics offered by the department show homicides and overall crime is declining in St. Louis, but the city is still considered one of the country’s most dangerous in America.

A SmartAsset data study conducted this year ranked St. Louis as the third least safe big city in the United States.

“We are not satisfied simply because the numbers are moving in the right direction,” Tracy said. “Every shooting and every life lost has an impact on our families and our neighborhoods.”

U.S. Attorney Tom Albus calls the initiative a crucial play against violent offenders.

“We’re opening up the playbook every day,” Albus told reporters, adding the unlawful possession of firearms is the bread and butter of violent crime response.

“I welcome the additional agents and resources from the ATF during the summer months, which usually see elevated levels of violence,” Albus said. “My office will support these efforts with special attention to downtown St. Louis and violent crime hot spots. As always, we will work closely with the Circuit Attorney and the Missouri Attorney General to relentlessly fight violent crime in our community.”

Targeting those pulling the trigger

The surge relies heavily on gun crime intel and investigation, so agents and analysts will combine local street knowledge with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to connect shell casings from different crime scenes. This coordinated approach helps investigators identify trafficking patterns and link firearms to multiple shootings across jurisdictions.

ATF Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Butch Hansen made it explicitly clear they aren’t going after lawful gun owners, noting the crosshairs are locked on repeat violent offenders and who’s arming them.

“Every part of this surge is aimed at one outcome: lasting public safety,” Hansen said. “That means holding violent offenders accountable, disrupting the criminal networks that support them and interrupting the illegal supply of firearms to people who use them to commit violence.”

Details on specific targets, tactics and arrests will remain under wraps to protect ongoing investigations. The ATF will release verified results of the surge once the information can be made public without compromising cases.

The ATF-led surge includes coordination between U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, DEA, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.