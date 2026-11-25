(The Daily Signal) – At 26 years old, Rep.-elect Michael Alfonso of Wisconsin will be the youngest member to serve in the upcoming Congress. The conservative freshman says he is “humbled” to…

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(The Daily Signal) – At 26 years old, Rep.-elect Michael Alfonso of Wisconsin will be the youngest member to serve in the upcoming Congress. The conservative freshman says he is “humbled” to take on the public service role but has a message for the GOP: “Stop being the party of no.”

“Republicans have a great opportunity to take back control of the House, the Senate, and win the presidency in 2028, but only if we stop being the party of no,” he told the Daily Signal in a sit-down interview.

“[M]y entire life, conservatives are just conserving. They’re saying no to radical Islam, no to communism, but they don’t do a great job of pushing their ideas, and that’s something I look forward to helping quite a bit,” he continued.

As the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Alfonso will be closely watched by Democrats who have told Republicans to “lawyer up” as they plan to investigate people close to the White House.

“I think anybody can be targeted … anyone who is in the ‘MAGA extremist’ side of things,” Alfonso said, quoting Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to be the next speaker of the House.

“What I stand for is young people being able to afford a home and cheaper energy prices, so if that makes me an extremist, then yeah, maybe we will be targeted,” he continued.

Alfonso spoke in depth about housing affordability on the campaign trail.

“My plan is to lighten some of the down payment requirements,” he said of his housing plan, which he hopes will lower the age of first-time homebuyers.

“Allowing the banks to make these loans to people with a little bit less down sounds like a great idea to me, and I hope my Democrat colleagues can agree with me on that,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to standing with my beliefs and not, not moderating on the things that really matter to me, and that’s faith and family. Those are my two biggest issues,” he said when asked about working with Democrats.

Alfonso also was endorsed by MAHA Action, a Republican political organization working to elect politicians who want to implement Make America Healthy Again policies, a platform to which Democrats are growing more favorable. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, Sen. Cory Booker, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all campaigned on MAHA-related platforms.

Alfonso spoke about how Wisconsin cranberry farming could provide a natural alternative to the food colorant Red Dye 40 and how Congress could deliver healthy lunches to schoolchildren.

“Our young minds matter the most, and giving them a healthy meal seems like something the government could get done pretty easily,” he said of an initiative the Department of Health and Human Services has had trouble implementing at the executive level.

(Credit: YouTube/Screenshot/The Daily Signal)