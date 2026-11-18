(The Daily Signal) – The White House has withdrawn its nomination for Dr. Heidi Overton to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

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(The Daily Signal) – The White House has withdrawn its nomination for Dr. Heidi Overton to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

This means the Republican Senate will likely not have time to confirm a different appointee before Democrats take the majority in January. Overton previously served as deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

“Make America Healthy Again” advocates are chalking the withdrawal up to a win for the movement.

“The truth is MAHA won,” influencer Alex Clark Voetberg said on X.

MAHA influencer Vani Hari, also known as the “Food Babe,” also celebrated the personnel change.

Calley Means, former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that Overton stood in the way of the MAHA agenda. He noted her work on a case that went before the Supreme Court involving liability protections for pesticide manufacturers.

Overton “worked with the Department of Justice to construct a legal argument about why the Supreme Court could take the case and why they should be supporting liability protection for the pesticide makers, and she did not consult [Health and Human Services Secretary] Bobby Kennedy on that,” Means claimed.

“Heidi Overton was the biggest block to MAHA policies I encountered in the government,” he told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Nov. 8. “On healthy food, on mental health treatments like psychedelics, she was a stone wall.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., outgoing chair of the Senate health committee, wrote on X Tuesday night that the White House “abandoned a viable confirmation path for Dr. Overton.”

“The WH said that this was because she did not have the votes to pass,” he wrote. “This was odd as I was having productive conversations with members. I believe she would have had the votes to pass out of committee and pass the full Senate. My conversations with her convinced me she would follow the science and push back against decisions that put Americans’ health at risk.”

Pro-life senators wanted assurance that the administration was committed to life issues, which was the last outstanding issue with Overton’s confirmation, Cassidy noted.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America had urged the Senate to delay Overton’s confirmation until the FDA committed to cracking down on the abortion pill.

“The Administration withdrew Dr. Overton rather than make such commitments. Unfortunately, with the limited time left, confirming a permanent FDA Commissioner will fall to Senate Democrats,” Cassidy said.

The Senate has not confirmed a new FDA commissioner since Dr. Marty Makary stepped down from the role in May. Kyle Diamantas has served as acting commissioner during that time.

(Image credit: Dr. Heidi Overton, Screenshot/YouTube/C-Span)