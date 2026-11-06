Trump Cabinet member’s son-in-law wins House race to become youngest member

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The 26-year-old son-in-law of a Trump cabinet official will become the youngest member of the next Congress and the first born in the 2000s – after running a…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The 26-year-old son-in-law of a Trump cabinet official will become the youngest member of the next Congress and the first born in the 2000s – after running a campaign aligned with the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Republican Michael Alfonso, the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, won the open seat race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, garnering 56 percent of the vote to Democrat Fred Clark’s 44 percent, the Associated Press reported. Alfonso will succeed Republican Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, who unsuccessfully ran for governor, in the heavily Republican district President Donald Trump carried by more than 22 percentage points in 2024.

“America First means putting the health and prosperity of our people above all else. That will be my only priority in Congress. I’ve already championed Wisconsin cranberries as a natural alternative to artificial food dyes, and you can expect me to champion even more MAHA initiatives in Congress,” Alfonso told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “As a young father, ensuring the next generation grows up healthier is deeply personal to me.”

The Gen Z political newcomer beat out five other candidates for the GOP nomination during the Aug. 11 primary, aided by endorsements from Trump and MAHA Action.

“As a young guy, I just had a daughter. The rising costs of health care is one of those scary things that scares not just my generation, but even the older generation. Prescription drugs, you name it,” Alfonso told the DCNF in a July interview. “But if we’re going to have a serious discussion about the rise of health care costs, we can talk about how us as a nation, we have an obese crisis.”

Fifty-nine percent of 2026 midterm voters were “very concerned” about healthcare costs, according to a NBC News exit poll. Of this group, 67% backed Democratic candidates as a blue tsunami swept the nation Tuesday night.

Alfonso told the DCNF at the time that he “believes” in the MAHA movement and expressed his desire to support local farmers and consider alternative methods for allegedly harmful food dyes such as Red Dye 40.

One such alternative he mentioned during the interview is natural dye obtained from cranberries. The congressman-elect’s home state of Wisconsin produces 60 percent of the nation’s cranberry supply.

“I was just with a couple cranberry growers, and they’re already getting some plans ready for if those decisions come down,” Alfonso told the DCNF.

Alfonso was one of 24 candidates endorsed by MAHA Action during the 2026 election cycle. As of Thursday afternoon, he is one of only eight who won their races.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Alfonso for Congress)