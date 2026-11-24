(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump personally intervened to help restore Jensen Huang’s position as Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer after a discussion with the…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump personally intervened to help restore Jensen Huang’s position as Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer after a discussion with the board.

Trump said he spoke to Nvidia’s board during the Sunday meeting in which the board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as the company’s CEO, according to the president’s Monday phone call with CNBC. Huang returns to Nvidia following the board’s previous statements that his reinstatement was off-the-table as an independent investigation into his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, continued.

“[The board] would have been much different yesterday, last night, when I spoke to them” compared to last week after the company’s stock market decline, Trump told the New York Times on Monday.

The president explained that he instructed Vice President JD Vance to come to a resolution with Nvidia’s board and Huang, the NYT reported.

Trump added that he disagreed with Huang’s decision to step down amid his affair with Alice Huang — of no relation to the CEO — because the affair drove media attention, according to the NYT. He said Huang “worked it out” with his wife.

“Without that, it would have been a lot easier because that got the attention,” he told the NYT. “You know, sex was involved, and sex sells better than stocks.”

“President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told Semafor. “We have to protect our geniuses.”

Nvidia said the company ended shipments of H200 chips to China, though the Department of Commerce approved over 879,000 chips for shipment to Chinese military-linked firms in May.

“I spoke with [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] about Jensen Huang at length,” Trump said during CNBC call. “Xi doesn’t really know him. Actually, I was surprised he doesn’t know much about Jensen.”

“[Xi’s] respect for Jensen is so great … [he] could end up paying [Huang] a fortune to let him run a company in China,” Trump added during the phone call with CNBC.

The White House referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the president’s Monday Truth Social post, in which he said the board made the right decision for the company and the U.S. economy.

“I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump wrote in the Truth post.

Alice Huang, who has no relation to Jensen Huang, had contact with a Chinese official representing the Ministry of State Security beginning in the spring of 2025, anonymous sources told the NYT on Sunday. The Chinese agency seeks advanced chips to power Chinese artificial intelligence models.

Ms. Huang, the former executive of Singaporean firm Megaspeed, shipped at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia’s chips since 2023 during her affair with Nvidia’s CEO.

Nvidia referred the DCNF to the company’s Monday announcement of Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, when asked for comment on the reasoning behind his return.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, chair of Nvidia’s board, said in the press release.

Nvidia’s Board said it was “confident” that there were no national security concerns regarding Huang’s reinstatement after it “received input from senior levels of the United States government.”

“I wouldn’t do this if I thought he did something wrong,” Trump told CNBC when asked if he or his national security team viewed Huang as a risk.

“This reckless decision to bring back Jensen Huang does not change the fact that Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a Monday X post. “The Trump Administration needs to explain what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials to support Huang’s reinstatement.”

“All those guys knew about it,” Trump told the NYT, referring to Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. The president added that he spoke with them before he “recommeneded” Huang’s reinstatement.

Huang’s reinstatement will not affect the Department of Justice’s investigation into Megaspeed, a source confirmed to the DCNF.

The Stand With Jensen campaign, which called to reinstate Huang, has more than 206,000 signatures, including over 10,000 employee signatures, at the time of reporting.

Huang as well as Tim Teter, Nvidia’s general counsel, will answer closed-door questions on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.