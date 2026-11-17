(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing pressure from Republicans and Democrats alike over accusations that he failed to stop advanced artificial intelligence…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing pressure from Republicans and Democrats alike over accusations that he failed to stop advanced artificial intelligence chips from reaching Chinese companies.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, faulted Lutnick for several export control failures that she says allowed advanced chips to reach China, in a Sunday letter addressed to the Commerce Secretary. Cantwell’s letter follows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Thursday resignation after confessing to an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive and alleged Chinese spy of no relation.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina called on Lutnick and Huang to appear for a hearing with the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Dec. 3, according to the senator’s Thursday X post.

“Despite clear authority from Congress, the Department of Commerce has allowed advanced AI chips to flow through companies with ties to the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” Cantwell wrote in the letter. “The Department of Commerce has resisted efforts to restrict companies flagged as national security threats, weakened safeguards, and left open pathways for the PRC to train advanced AI models using sensitive American technology.”

Trump administration and intelligence officials reportedly urged the department in 2025 to crack down on Singapore-based Megaspeed, according to the letter. Commerce paused its own investigation into the tech firm in 2025 and froze a rule from Sept. 2025 that extended export restrictions to foreign companies majority-owned by blacklisted firms.

Alice Huang, who has no familial relation to the former Nvidia chief executive, reportedly used her relationship with Jensen Huang to work around U.S. export controls restricting Chinese tech firms from acquiring Nvidia chips, according to Reuters.

“By suspending its investigation without restricting Megaspeed, the Department of Commerce left the company free to continue obtaining advanced American AI chips despite serious national security concerns,” Cantwell added, according to the letter.

Lutnick’s family reportedly owned $1.2 billion in Nvidia stock through financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald when he was nominated for the position in Nov. 2024, the letter alleges.

Following Huang’s resignation amid allegations of his mistress’ alleged ties to China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said other U.S. agencies wanted to blacklist Megaspeed.

“[The Department of] Treasury, [the Department of] War, USTR [Office of the United States Trade Representative] and [the Department of] State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months,” Bessent said Friday on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Nvidia, the Commerce Department, Cantor Fitzgerald and Cantwell’s office each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

The Bureau of Industry and Security announced a new rule Monday, “Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors,” which intends to restrict foreign nations from remotely acquiring restricted chips, CBS News reported Monday.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Commerce Department said in a statement to CBS News. “The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten U.S. national security.”

“We prohibited [Huang] from selling the important chips, the modern-day chips,” President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Monday. “But frankly, selling the other chips is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

(President Trump Attends Swearing-In of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Image credit: The White House/Cropped)