(The Daily Signal) – Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO on Monday less than two weeks after resigning amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

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(The Daily Signal) – Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO on Monday less than two weeks after resigning amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The Nvidia board unanimously voted to bring Huang back as CEO after he admitted to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy who was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer suspected of diverting advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

President Donald Trump posted about the news on Truth Social, saying Nvidia made the “correct and proper decision.”

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” Trump posted.

Nvidia's press release announcing Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO 👇



"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang. "I take this responsibility… pic.twitter.com/fEIsOzhsBA — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) November 23, 2026

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government does not have evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang, Trump said.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump stated.

Despite Huang’s return to CEO, the House Foreign Affairs committee is still expecting him to testify in December as planned, according to Punchbowl. The committee is promising to continue their investigation into the matter alongside the intelligence committees.

The news of Huang’s affair set off debate within the administration about cracking down on companies suspected of transferring advanced technology to China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick opposed Trump’s plans to do so, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confronted Lutnick about his resistance, according to Axios.

Trump said Monday that Nvidia should ensure its own compliance with U.S. export controls.

“Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security,” the president stated.

When asked about Megaspeed not being placed on a list of companies that pose national security concerns, Bessent told CNBC, “Treasury, War, USTR [U.S. Trade Representative] and State … were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months.”

“But Commerce has the pen. Commerce [Bureau of Industry and Security] has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes,” he said.

“They [Nvidia] opposed other export control laws, and now we know that the Department of Commerce Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur, even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen,” Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Fox News’ “America Reports.”

Nvidia’s board chair issued a statement Monday on Huang’s return.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, chair of the Nvidia board, said.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company,” Jones stated.