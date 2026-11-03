WATCH: ‘Still optimistic’: Former Wisconsin governor and YAF president weighs in on midterm elections 

Republicans are very likely to lose the House of Representatives but may maintain a majority in the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, said Scott Walker, president of Young America’s…

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Republicans are very likely to lose the House of Representatives but may maintain a majority in the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, said Scott Walker, president of Young America’s Foundation and former Wisconsin governor.

“I’m still optimistic that the Senate will stay Republican. I think it’s really going to be tough for the House to be that way,” Walker told Heartlander News Tuesday after speaking to high school seniors at the Faith and Nation student forum, sponsored by YAF and The Herzog Foundation, publisher of Heartlander News.

He explained how the party holding the White House almost always suffers losses in midterm elections, especially in the House of Representatives. He cited President Ronald Reagan, whose party lost its House majority even after Reagan won 49 states in his presidential election two years earlier.

“So, I would be shocked if there weren’t losses,” Walker said. “The question is how much.”

Voters are “very upset,” not just with the federal government but also with state governments dominated by one party, Walker explained. He cited the Michigan and Minnesota Senate races as possible Republican victories because of voters’ frustration with Democrats’ control of their states. But he also referenced Texas, Iowa and Ohio, “where Republicans control everything,” saying those races may swing blue and are “key states to watch.”

“I think voters are very upset,” Walker said. “We particularly see it with young people. So, not only those who are kind of radically liberal indoctrinated, but a whole other wave of people who voted for President Trump two years ago, but who are just still very frustrated with gas prices, housing prices, things like that. So, I think it’s going to be a factor.”

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