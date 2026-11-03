WATCH: El-Sayed, a ‘dangerous person,’ may win Michigan’s Senate seat, YAF fellow says on Election Day 

The race for the Senate seat in Michigan between Abdul El-Sayed and former Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers is the most concerning race in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to Daniel Di…

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The race for the Senate seat in Michigan between Abdul El-Sayed and former Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers is the most concerning race in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to Daniel Di Martino, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

“That’s the race that I care about the most: Michigan Senate,” Di Martino told Heartlander News Tuesday at Faith and Nation, a high school student event organized by The Herzog Foundation, publisher of Heartlander News, and Young America’s Foundation.

Rogers and El-Sayed are running to fill Democratic Sen. Gary Peters’ Senate seat in Michigan, a swing state that has not had a Republican senator since 2001.

“The race that concerns me the most, and I think that the bad guy is going to win, though this is not an endorsement in any legal sense,” Di Martino said.

El-Sayed, who would be the first Muslim senator if elected, is running on the “high cost of living,” promising Medicare for All, taxpayer-funded child care and the abolition of federal immigration enforcement, as previously reported. Di Martino called El-Sayed “a dangerous person” running against a “normal Republican.”

“I think he is a very dangerous person who does not represent what I think is good for America,” he said.

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