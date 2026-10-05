White House denies report officials told attorney general to stall anti-abortion actions until after midterms

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Though the White House denied a recent report that the administration of President Donald Trump is slow walking anti-abortion action until after the 2026 midterm…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Though the White House denied a recent report that the administration of President Donald Trump is slow walking anti-abortion action until after the 2026 midterm elections, pro-life advocates are warning that such considerations are unacceptable.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles led discussions with Attorney General Todd Blanche urging him to defer the Department of Justice’s actions involving abortion until after the midterm elections, The Washington Sun reported Friday. The White House, however, reportedly told the outlet such conversations “never occurred.”

The allegation, despite the denial, triggered backlash from pro-life leaders on social media.

“Unborn children cannot be put on a political calendar. Their lives do not become more valuable after Election Day,” Live Action President Lila Rose wrote in an X post Friday.

BREAKING: Senior White House officials reportedly urged AG Todd Blanche to delay action on abortion until after the midterms for political reasons.



Unborn children cannot be put on a political calendar. Their lives do not become more valuable after Election Day.



Protect… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2026

“In other words: more babies will die because swampy consultants still lead the GOP astray,” Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins likewise posted. “Lives are at stake now, not after an election. Abortion does not pause for Washington’s political calendar.”

According to a new report, @AGToddBlanche, our Attorney General, was reportedly told by senior White House officials to delay major action on abortion until after the midterm elections.



In other words: more babies will die because swampy consultants still lead the GOP astray.… — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 2, 2026

The backlash also comes after Justice Department attorneys, during Sept. 9 oral arguments in Louisiana v. FDA before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, reportedly declined to share the administration’s stance on abortion pills until after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finishes its study on them.

Abortion pills like mifepristone accounted for approximately 642,700 — 63% — of abortions in 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Additionally, a June 2025 letter signed by nineteen members of Congress claimed prolonged exposure to mifepristone — which is designed to block the hormone progesterone — may interfere with the fertilities of men and women alike.

A July 2026 peer-reviewed study found mifepristone at up to 41 parts per trillion within water supplies the researchers tested. The Environmental Protection Agency capped the maximum contaminant levels of chemicals in drinking water at 4 parts per trillion in April 2024.

Hawkins, whose organization linked the study to their clean water advocacy, reportedly told The Sun she had “encouraging” conversations with Justice Department officials regarding rescinding a memorandum opinion from the administration of President Joe Biden. That opinion, addressed to the United States Postal Service’s general counsel, claimed the Comstock Act, a 1873 federal law which bans “every article or thing designed, adapted or intended for producing abortion,” was practically unenforceable.

Blanche said he is against mail-in abortion pills and is committed to enforcing the Comstock Act during his first confirmation hearing in July 2026. Blanche, however, has not issued any public statements regarding abortion after he told multiple pro-life leaders in a conference call that the Trump administration is working to ban abortion “in every single state,” according to The Sun.

Still, some pro-life leaders are holding out hope.

“Based on Attorney General Blanche’s testimony during his confirmation, we have hope and are expecting that swift action will be taken to stop mail-order abortion drugs that are undermining pro-life state laws across the country,” Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser reportedly said. “Every day that goes by more women are coerced and harmed and more unborn children die. We are past due for action.”

The White House, the DOJ, Live Action, SFLA, and SBA Pro-Life America did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

(Photo credit: Official White House photo by Cashen Turner)