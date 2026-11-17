Following a cybersecurity breach last month, a Virginia district is providing free identity monitoring services not only to current students and employees but also to former staffers and…

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Following a cybersecurity breach last month, a Virginia district is providing free identity monitoring services not only to current students and employees but also to former staffers and students.

“(Richmond Public Schools) recognizes that we are entrusted with many types of personal information to further our educational mission and support our operations,” the district wrote in a Nov. 12 notice, adding that the information could include names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical data.

The notice also details steps to activate complimentary credit monitoring through Experian for children under 18 years old as well as adults.

“We have contacted and are cooperating with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI’s Cyber Crimes Division, the Virginia State Police’s Virginia Cyber Fusion Center and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).”

RPS confirmed that hackers did post some personal information to the dark web, according to Gray Media’s WWBT.

‘We have gained access to your network’

The district learned of the incident Oct. 21, when employees found ransomware threats on their laptops.

“We have gained access to your network, extracted sensitive data, and encrypted your critical files. This situation demands immediate attention from your leadership team,” the note began, as reported by Cybernews.

The message also scolded the district, which enrolls more than 20,000 students, for “inadequate security measures” and demanded fines to prevent information from being leaked.

A similar incident occurred in Massachusetts’ Springfield Public Schools in September, with the FBI joining the investigation after a data leak involving 24,000 students.

“The district fully understands the concerns this latest news raises for thousands of members of the Springfield Public Schools community,” a district spokesperson wrote at the time. “We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

As previously reported by Heartlander News, another cyberattack occurred in October in Nebraska’s Kearney Public Schools district but did not involve ransomware.

Because the education sector has a reputation for lagging in cybersecurity preparedness, an increasing number of cybercriminals are targeting schools and other institutions.

“By some estimates, schools see 50 times more attacks than financial institutions,” explained the Douglas Stewart Company, an education-focused distributor, in a Sept. 2 blog post. “In just one month, more than 80% of all cyberattacks targeted public schools within the U.S.”

The news comes as various companies and industries have experienced major disruptions this month, including Microsoft, the air traffic control system and several banks. Preliminary investigations have found insufficient evidence of cyberattacks, although the cause of Monday’s banking outages is still being determined.