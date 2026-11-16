A series of disruptions across major industries has left Americans searching for answers after air traffic, computing technology and the banking system all experienced problems over the past five…

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A series of disruptions across major industries has left Americans searching for answers after air traffic, computing technology and the banking system all experienced problems over the past five days.

Microsoft Outlook first experienced a major outage Thursday, followed by a nationwide grounding of flights Friday that lasted four hours. On Monday, customers reported glitches at several major banks.

U.S. officials have said there is insufficient evidence to conclude that a cyberattack caused the first two disruptions. The source of most of Monday’s reported banking outages remains unclear. Users reported that Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist were offline or malfunctioning, according to Downdetector.

Chase said Monday that its services were not malfunctioning because of a cyberattack but because of a technical bug.

“JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence this is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers,” the company said in a statement. “Customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We’re working diligently to resolve this by the end of the day today.”

A Microsoft official said in a lengthy statement posted to X on Monday that Thursday’s outage stemmed from three main factors: a “latent defect” that overwhelmed servers, a surge in demand and reduced server capacity caused by a separate issue.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop was ordered out of an “abundance of caution,” adding that there was no evidence a cyberattack caused the issues behind the disruption.

The FAA’s preliminary inquiry states that defense technology company L3Harris was updating a copper line for fiber-optic cable when a new router disrupted the agency’s communications with aircraft and air traffic control centers.

Several analysts told The Dispatch that the FAA’s systems rely on outdated technology and need to be modernized. Duffy echoed that concern over the weekend, calling on Congress to provide $50 billion in funding for the FAA.

Air travel was returning to normal, though United Airlines confirmed that it experienced a “widespread system outage” Monday afternoon, which was resolved shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack, Fox News reported.

Previous cyberattacks on US infrastructure

Over the summer, hackers targeted water and wastewater systems in at least 12 states. U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Iran was likely behind a cyberattack on dozens of water systems in Minnesota, The Washington Post reported in August.