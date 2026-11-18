As public schools face declining enrollment and growing financial pressures, one researcher has outlined eight steps districts can take under three broader policy goals to improve accountability,…

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As public schools face declining enrollment and growing financial pressures, one researcher has outlined eight steps districts can take under three broader policy goals to improve accountability, transparency and their overall financial health.

“A K-12 finance agenda aimed at transparency, sustainability and productivity can help state policymakers navigate the decade ahead,” Reason Foundation Managing Director of Education Reform Aaron Garth Smith wrote in a commentary outlining the recommendations. They focus on transparency and accountability, long-term financial sustainability, and return on investment.

Transparency and accountability

Smith’s first policy goal is to increase transparency and accountability to improve school districts’ financial performance. He points to Texas, which rates school districts’ fiscal health on an A-to-F scale, as an example of how states can monitor financial performance.

Miami-Dade Public Schools in Florida is pursuing a similar approach by making some district facilities available to select microschools to generate revenue amid declining enrollment, as Heartlander News previously reported.

Building financially sustainable school systems

Smith’s second policy goal is to build financially sustainable public school systems. According to Reason Foundation, states have accumulated nearly $400 billion in teacher pension debt, or approximately $9,300 per public school student. Smith argues that states should pay down this debt and base school funding on current-year enrollment.

Funding based on previous enrollment counts can require states to continue paying districts for students who are no longer enrolled. This can discourage districts from adjusting spending as enrollment declines.

“Policymakers should instead do the opposite: ensure K-12 dollars are tied to current-year enrollment counts,” Smith said in an X post.

Improving education spending’s return on investment

Smith’s third policy goal is to improve the return on investment from public education spending through school choice, charter school financing and fewer state restrictions on district spending.

Smith cites revolving loan funds, credit enhancement programs and tax-exempt bonds as innovative financing options. He also recommends reducing state regulations on class sizes, staffing ratios and teacher compensation policies, arguing that these restrictions limit districts’ flexibility in allocating resources.

Smith also says growth in nonteaching staff demonstrates why school districts need greater flexibility in spending decisions. One analysis found more than half of the growth in public school personnel since 2002 has been in instructional aides and student support staff, even as enrollment continues to fall.

In another X post, Smith criticized the growth in school staffing outside the classroom.

“It’s really simple stuff, but public schools have drifted too far from their academic mission,” he said previously in an interview republished by Heartlander News.

Public school enrollment has declined by 1.4 million students since 2020 and is projected to fall by another 2.7 million by the 2031-32 school year. Smith argues that declining academic achievement and mounting school debt create additional pressure for financial reform.

“Policymakers must find ways to make K–12 dollars more productive for students,” he writes in Education Next. “A good place to start is to ensure that public education’s largest budget line item, staff compensation, is spent in ways that support its core academic mission and improve student outcomes.