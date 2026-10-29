Texas woman says Hinojosa’s school choice opposition threatens brother’s scholarship 

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A Forth Worth woman whose younger brother received a state-funded private school scholarship says Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa’s opposition to school choice threatens opportunities for families like hers.

“For my family, this is not an abstract policy debate. It means telling my brother that his scholarship will be taken away,” Destiny Alvarez wrote in a recent opinion piece for Texas Insider.

Alvarez attended public school until an assault during high school prompted her family to consider other educational options. She wrote that her family felt belittled and isolated following the incident and was discouraged from pressing charges.

Feeling unsafe in her public school, Alvarez transferred to Mercy Culture Preparatory, a private Christian school, for her junior year.

“I know firsthand what a difference school choice can make,” Alvarez said. “My life changed forever.”

She reported progress in “every aspect of my life, including my friendships, academic performance and spiritual growth. Being in an environment where I was supported and could grow as a person was something I deeply needed.”

Although the school gave her family a discount, it was still a struggle and “a significant financial burden.”

Alvarez’s younger brother now attends the same school with the help of a scholarship through the Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program, which began this year.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation establishing TEFA in 2025 with an initial $1 billion in funding. More than 274,000 students applied for the program in its first year, with more than 100,000 receiving scholarships, Heartlander News reported. Awards range from about $10,400 to $30,000 for students with disabilities. The money can be used for tuition and various educational expenses.

School choice has become a major issue in the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, in which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces Hinojosa, who has pledged to end the state’s school choice program.

Hinojosa’s campaign identifies saving Texas public schools as one of her central priorities. She proposes eliminating the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR), a standardized testing system used in evaluating public school performance, and opposes the state’s school takeover policy, which applies to districts with persistent low performance under certain conditions.

“I will commit to using all my power to put that money back in public schools,” Hinojosa has said of ending what her campaign calls the “voucher scam,” although she has acknowledged that eliminating the program would face legislative obstacles, since Republicans hold majorities in the state Legislature.

“Education is a central issue in this race,” Corey DeAngelis, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Heartlander News. “Gina Hinojosa is running to protect the government-school monopoly, not to empower parents,” he said, dubbing her “an enemy of school choice.”

Alvarez disputes Hinojosa’s characterization of TEFA as a program benefiting wealthy families, pointing to participation among low-income students and students with disabilities.

“Her claims couldn’t be further from the truth,” Alvarez wrote, pointing to state data showing that low-income families represent the largest income group among TEFA participants and that more than 18% of participants have a qualified disability.

School choice, which is growing in Texas and in more than 30 states, is about empowering families.

“TEFA’s success comes down to something simple: families know best, and they should decide what education works for them,” Alvarez said, urging people to vote for Abbott, who is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. “School choice is on the ballot in Texas this November, and it’s time for voters to speak up once again.”

(Image credit: Instagram/Destiny Alvarez)