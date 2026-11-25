Nine Republican members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan from becoming the next United Nations secretary-general,…

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Nine Republican members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan from becoming the next United Nations secretary-general, citing her record on abortion policy.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, and eight other lawmakers sent Rubio a letter last week urging the United States to use its veto power to stop Grynspan’s selection.

Grynspan has led the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development since 2021. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves nominated her for secretary-general in March.

The Republican lawmakers want the next secretary-general to respect countries that pass pro-life legislation. They worry Grynspan would use the post to pressure those countries to change their laws.

“Ms. Grynspan, if selected, will push abortion on demand throughout the world,” the lawmakers wrote.

They cited Grynspan’s role as an expert adviser for a 2017 U.N. Women report on women in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report called on countries in the region to expand legal abortion and eliminate what it described as barriers to abortion for teenagers.

The lawmakers also cited remarks Grynspan made at a virtual event in 2021 that highlighted Argentina’s legalization of abortion. In 2016, while she led the Ibero-American General Secretariat, the organization published a report calling for universal access to reproductive health services. The Republicans said its language effectively supported abortion on demand.

Smith, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, said Grynspan’s selection would make U.S. lawmakers less likely to support funding for the United Nations.

The other signers were Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, Sheri Biggs of South Carolina, Andy Harris of Maryland, Robert Aderholt of Alabama, Chip Roy of Texas and French Hill of Arkansas.

Conservative groups including the Heritage Foundation, Family Research Council and Eagle Forum also oppose Grynspan’s candidacy. They sent Rubio a separate letter Nov. 16 raising concerns about her views on abortion and gender policy, EWTN News reported.

“In the human rights areas itʼs just lost its way,” Heritage Foundation senior policy analyst Grace Melton told EWTN News of the United Nations.

How the selection works

The United States is one of five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council with veto power. China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom are the others.

A candidate needs at least nine of the council’s 15 votes to be recommended to the General Assembly, and any permanent member can block the recommendation.

Two permanent members opposed Grynspan in an informal vote last week, Reuters reported. The ballots did not reveal whether the United States was one of them.

This is the second time this year Smith has led an effort to oppose a candidate for the post over her abortion record. In March, Republican lawmakers urged Rubio to oppose former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, as Heartlander News reported.

Bachelet, a former U.N. high commissioner for human rights, criticized the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Trump administration has called for the United Nations to focus on peacekeeping and security while respecting member countries’ sovereignty.

Current U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’ term ends Dec. 31.

(Image credit: Screenshot/rebecagrynspan.org)