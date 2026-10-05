U.S. pulls bomber fleet from key British base following Iran-linked terror threat 

The U.S. Air Force abruptly pulled its entire bomber fleet out of a key British air base Sunday following a suspected Iran-linked terror plot.

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The U.S. Air Force abruptly pulled its entire bomber fleet out of a key British air base Sunday following a suspected Iran-linked terror plot.

About a dozen B-1 bombers were redeployed from Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, back to the U.S. The sudden withdrawal came right after U.K. police discovered suspicious vehicles carrying fuel accelerants near the installation.

The base has been a critical staging ground for bombing operations in the Middle East.

A 25-year-old British-Iranian dual citizen was taken into custody Thursday in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing released him on bail Saturday after completing searches at two properties in Westminster.

Police also detained five British men in their early 20s, later releasing them on bail as authorities work to determine whether they were planning a full-scale terror attack or simply stealing fuel.

Top U.S. officials aren’t taking any chances, publicly pointing the finger at foreign state sponsors.

“This ties us to the reality here, and that is, we are dealing with elements in the world – and in the case of Iran, for example, who have openly threatened to attack American interests globally,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News.

Rubio also noted the terror threat “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor,” while President Donald Trump reportedly suggested the plot may be tied to ongoing conflict with Iran.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also publicly said there are strong indications Iran played a part in the terror threat.

Iran has reportedly denied responsibility.

Pentagon officials say the global bomber fleet, supported by Missouri-based B-2 stealth aircraft, remains ready to launch precision strikes directly from the U.S. whenever required.

(Image credit: B-1B Lancer / U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Yendi Borjas)