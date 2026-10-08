Rubio warns western decline is a consequence of the left’s self-hatred

(The Daily Signal) – Western civilization’s left self-hatred has led to its decline, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned during a speech Wednesday from the ruins of the Hellenic civilization…

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(The Daily Signal) – Western civilization’s left self-hatred has led to its decline, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned during a speech Wednesday from the ruins of the Hellenic civilization in Greece, the birthplace of Western democracy.

“Our prosperity somehow became a word of guilt,” Rubio said. “We no longer believe that we earned and deserved our greatness.”

“In the process, we opened our borders, we outsourced our industries, and allowed our militaries to wither and decay,” the secretary of state continued. “With every passing year, we seem to outsource more of our sovereignty, transferring our decisions to global bureaucracies far beyond the reach of our control.”

Rubio’s speech comes after Western sympathy paved the way for mass chaos, and organized, unvetted migration from the Middle East and North Africa has caused violence and mass disruption in France and Spain. The secretary’s address also follows an attempted terrorist attack by alleged Islamic radicals against the Royal Air Force Base in the United Kingdom.

The secretary’s speech also came on the third anniversary of Islamic militants killing, raping, and kidnapping over 1,200 civilians in Israel, in an attack against modern Western civilization.

Notably, Rubio touched on the term “nationalism” and described how the Left has vilified the term and degraded those who believe in the highlights of their own origins and civilization, which he claimed paved the way for the West’s decline.

“The word nationalism became a dirty word,” Rubio stated. “We tore down our monuments. We condemned our own history, and in too many places, we taught our children to be ashamed of the countries they would inherit.”

In a different social media post, the secretary added that he believes the West can “awaken from its long slumber – and rekindle the fire that was first lit in ancient Greece millennia ago.”

The secretary also referenced Greek philosophers who have inspired Western civilization for over 2,500 years.

Simon Hankinson, a foreign policy and national security expert at The Heritage Foundation, agreed with Rubio’s remarks, telling the Daily Signal that his speech was a reminder that the West must embrace a practice of lawful migration of those who are willing to “adapt to the customs and habits and values that built the world’s most successful civilization” if it wishes to survive.

“The self-hatred of the western left makes them ideal political partners for the subset of immigrants that refuses to assimilate and adapt to the customs and habits and values that built the world’s most successful civilization,” Hankinson stated. “Countries do well to welcome those who share their vision and will collapse if they let in too many who don’t.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/X/Secretary of State)