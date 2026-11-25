Pro-life advocates gathered Monday night in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood to pray near an 18-foot golden sculpture they say celebrates abortion.

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Pro-life advocates gathered Monday night in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood to pray near an 18-foot golden sculpture they say celebrates abortion.

The sculpture, titled Witness, was created in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Gateway Foundation, a private foundation that supports public art and urban design in the St. Louis area, placed it on permanent loan outside Rung for Women, a career development center. The sculpture previously drew backlash in New York City and at the University of Houston, where someone beheaded it during a hurricane in 2024.

Its braided hair curls into ram’s horns, its arms twist into roots like noodles, and its lace collar resembles the trademark look of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Across the street are a children’s playground and ball field. A few blocks away stands the historic St. Francis de Sales Oratory, a Roman Catholic church.

The sculpture’s arrival in October caught neighbors off guard. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway criticized the installation on social media, saying it happened “under the radar” without community input.

Fox Park residents object to Witness

For some families living in Fox Park and worshipping at the nearby church, the sculpture feels less like public art and more like an intrusion.

“Honestly, it’s ugly and it’s obstructing my view of where I go to mass,” Natalie Spain, who lives across the park, told Heartlander News. She said the sculpture sends a bleak message to women: “The only way to be a woman is to want to kill whatever is in your womb.”

Witness stands 18 feet tall at the corner of Victor Street and Ohio Avenue in St. Louis’ Fox Park Neighborhood. Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News

Heather, a Fox Park resident who asked that her last name not be used, noted that the neighborhood is a historic district. She called the modern monument “esthetically asynchronous” and “unneighborly.”

“If this is supposedly a historic district, why are we allowing something like this giant modern art to be in a neighborhood where it sticks out like a sore thumb and it’s not respecting what the character of a neighborhood is?” she told Heartlander News. “This neighborhood has come a long way and it has its historic status for a reason. I think it’s really important that we not start putting things like this in our neighborhood because it’s going to disintegrate what has been built up.”

Mark Williams, who lives in Fox Park South, called the gold figure “psychological warfare.”

“This statue is intended to inflict spiritual and psychological terror on the residents of this neighborhood,” he told Heartlander News. “It’s psychological warfare – not just spiritual, but psychological warfare intended to demoralize us. It makes people uncomfortable in their own neighborhood.”

Choosing life over idols

Candles flickered as those gathered sang hymns Amazing Grace and Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing. Speakers described the prayerful protest as a spiritual battle, more than a zoning dispute or culture war.

Deacon Sam Lee of Campaign Life Missouri opened the gathering by reading Deuteronomy 30, in which Moses commands Israel to “choose life.” Lee compared the sculpture’s ram’s horns to ancient pagan idols. He also pointed to Missouri ballot measures in which voters enshrined abortion in the state constitution two years ago and rejected a pro-life rollback earlier this month.

Prayerful protesters gathered in view of the pro-abortion statue "Witness" in St. Louis's Fox Park neighborhood. Counter-protesters held signs and honked horns as Christians sang "Amazing Grace." @heartlandernews pic.twitter.com/bxR5oLhdWR — Stuart McMillian 🇺🇲 (@chatwithstumac) November 24, 2026

Mark Serafino, a parishioner at St. Francis for more than 20 years, pointed to changes in Fox Park over the past five years, as families have moved in and vacant buildings have found new uses.

“How unfortunate then that our testament to a rebirth in this community is something that honors death and the killing of children,” he told the crowd.

Reagan Barklage of Students for Life of America said her group’s requests for Rung for Women to remove the sculpture have been ignored.

“If Rung for Women really wanted to celebrate resilient women, they could put up a statue of a student mother who is finishing her degree or a single mom who’s working to provide for her family,” Barklage said. “Putting up a statue that honors the killing of children right across from a park in a family neighborhood where people walk to church is appalling.”

Across the street

A small group of counterprotesters stood across the street defending the sculpture.

Diana, a St. Louis resident, wore a glowing hoop skirt resembling the sculpture and a knit beanie with giant purple, blue and green braided horns attached. She held a white sign reading, “Bearing Witness to the First Amendment.”

“I like to support the First Amendment and the arts and our right to share art, even art that people don’t like,” she told Heartlander News. She called the sculpture “really beautiful” and said its display was a matter of private property rights.

Witness supporters stood across the street from the prayerful protest. Diana (left) Sister Justine (right). Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News

Beside her stood a man calling himself “Sister Justine.” He wore a black-and-white nun’s habit, black lipstick, dark eyeliner, black horns on his headpiece and knee-high pink boots. Holding a Bible, he described himself as a “lifelong secular humanist” fighting for bodily autonomy so people aren’t “attached to a parasite.”

Using profanity, he expressed disdain for Christians and said the sculpture was a way of “fighting back” against the “cultural shadow” cast by St. Francis de Sales Oratory.

“I toured that church, and it’s…gorgeous,” Sister Justine told Heartlander News. “The architecture is beautiful. I can respect their art. I can respect how gorgeous the gold mosaic is inside there, and it’s towering above the entire city. It’s casting a cultural shadow across St. Louis…and they think that they’re going to just cast that shadow indefinitely. Well, no. We’re going to fight back.”

Asking Rung for Women to remove Witness

Pastor Casey Peterson of Main Street Church in St. Charles closed the evening in prayer, asking God to make believers “courageous without being cruel, truthful without being self-righteous.”

Peterson acknowledged that the sculpture sits on private property and said protesters weren’t calling for it to be torn down. He hopes Rung for Women will choose to remove it.

Asked what the golden figure says to the people of St. Louis, Peterson didn’t hesitate.

“(It says) we have rejected the true God and instead chosen gods that will subjugate and enslave us,” he told Heartlander News.

By the end of the night, organizers said more than 800 people had used an online petition to message Rung for Women’s board, urging it to remove the sculpture.

(Featured image: Reagan Barklage, Students for Life. Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News)