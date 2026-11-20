Missouri pro-life advocates were dealt a devastating blow when the pro-life Amendment 3 failed during the midterm election. Many believers woke up feeling defeated and grieving that the state…

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Missouri pro-life advocates were dealt a devastating blow when the pro-life Amendment 3 failed during the midterm election. Many believers woke up feeling defeated and grieving that the state constitution would continue to enshrine abortion access.

But the setback hasn’t stopped Missouri Christians from gathering outside abortion clinics to pray and offer hope and alternatives to women facing crisis pregnancies.

Coalition Life organized a prayer rally Wednesday outside the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Louis. Coalition Director Brian Westbrook said Christians should not retreat or surrender the public square.

“My wife that next morning demanded that we move to Florida,” he said. “I said ‘I know it’s warm down there and it’s really nice and everything. But I think God has us called to be right here at this moment.’”

Coalition Life Director Brian Westbrook speaking to rally goers outside Planned Parenthood St. Louis November 2026. Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News

Westbrook reminded the crowd that everyday life presents opportunities to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“It’s an opportunity to live our best lives, and ultimately, an opportunity to save the most innocent children who are being slaughtered in the building right behind,” he said, adding that opponents had poured tens of millions of dollars into Missouri to spread lies. “But we know that our God above holds truth, and that truth prevails every single time, no matter what.”

He urged Christians to focus on their immediate calling.

“My answer, and your answer, and the answer of our heavenly Father is just to do the next right thing,” Westbrook said. “The next right thing is many of the things we’ve already been doing: prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, supporting these moms like we’ve never supported them before.”

A witness of hope

Rally attendees echoed the importance of being physically present outside abortion clinics.

“It’s communication with God, the one who created us,” Isaac Beck said. “At Planned Parenthood, it’s such an offense against God that we’re taking the innocent lives of the unborn. We’re praying for conversion of heart for people, and we know prayer changes things.”

A woman named Maggie who brought her 18-month-old daughter, Mia, to the rally, said it is vital to be a witness to the gift of life.

“Even through challenging times, God provides, and life is beautiful,” Maggie said. “So pro woman, pro baby, kind of love them both, and just praying a lot, praying for the movement, praying for the hearts of these women and babies.”

Rich and Lorraine Keys have been involved in the pro-life movement for years.

“I think just to be a witness, a witness of hope for the women who come in, that they see that there are people here who care, and that we have an alternative answer for them, and we’re here to help if they need help,” Lorraine Keys said.

Rich said their prayers extend beyond unborn children.

“We also pray for the people who are performing the abortions, who are supported, and for the women who have had them in the past. They can come to peace with that and realize what they’ve done, and Jesus will forgive them.”

A story of a life saved

Coalition Life leader Jackie Olimpio shared a story from a recent sidewalk counseling session outside Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, Illinois, just east of St. Louis. She and Beck encountered a tearful woman whose boyfriend was pressuring her to have an abortion.

The counselors persuaded the woman to get an ultrasound first. Afterward, she sat in her car in the parking lot for nearly half an hour. Beck began praying with her on the sidewalk.

“I could not concentrate on the prayer because it kept coming to my head, stand up for yourself, stand up for yourself,” Jackie said. “I knew that she needed to know that she could walk away from [getting an abortion].”

Coalition Life’s Jackie Olimpio speaking to rally goers outside Planned Parenthood St. Louis November 2026. Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News

The woman eventually drove out of the parking lot and pulled over to speak with the counselors again. She admitted she did not want the abortion but felt forced by her boyfriend.

“I just couldn’t even get out the words without telling her, ‘You have to stand up for yourself. You have to fight back,’” Jackie recalled. “We fight with full force of the heart and prayer.”

The woman left the facility without having the abortion.

“I just truly believe that if we were not praying from the heart, on the outside of the gates, that she would not have come back outside of the gates,” Jackie said.

A call for healing and unity

Mary Ellen Hoffman of St. Ambrose Parish addressed rally attendees about the lasting trauma of abortion and the need for God’s mercy.

“I have been a prayer witness at Planned Parenthood here and in Illinois for over 30 years, and in all that time, I will say that I have never seen one smiling woman going into or coming out of an abortion facility,” Hoffman said.

She encouraged women who have had abortions to seek healing through reconciliation with God.

“There’s absolutely no sin He doesn’t forgive,” Hoffman said.

Mary Ellen Hoffman of St. Ambrose Parish addressed rally attendees at Planned Parenthood St. Louis November 2026. Credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News

Boris Cotto moved to St. Louis from Costa Rica in 2019. Cotto said he continues to pray outside clinics to spread the word of God.

“He is the only one who can make them convert and really realize what they are doing and come back,” Cotto said. “His mercy is great, and that’s why we pray.”

Cotto said Christians must not shy away from the public square.

“This is the way to really live our faith and speak up and keep fighting for what we are meant to do,” Cotto said. “That requires courage, and it’s just also doing that in a very respectful way.”

Greg Miller and Norm Marler echoed that sentiment, describing their public presence as a show of unity and support for the community.

“We’ve been coming out two or three days a year for many years, praying and giving witness at Planned Parenthood just to show support for anyone who’s coming in,” Marler said.

“We’re united in this effort to end abortion, and we’re not shying and going in the shadows,” Miller added. “We’re out in front, and you’re going to see us, and you can flip us off, or whatever you want to do, but it’s not going to deter us.”

Holding the line

Westbrook still believes Missouri is a pro-life state, even with Amendment 3 failing to pass. He acknowledged the political setback but said he would not concede the fight.

He noted Florida’s 2024 pro-abortion amendment received 57% support, while Missouri’s received 55%. Although Florida’s didn’t pass because it fell short of the required 60% threshold, the percentages show that “Missouri is still definitively more pro-life than Florida is.”

Christians must continue to pray and make their voices heard.

“If we don’t come out, they get like they could just put up a sign saying, ‘[Planned Parenthood is] open with the blessing of the Christian community,'” Westbrook said. “Our job as Christians is to pray, and I’m going to continue doing that.”