Petition challenging closure of six Kansas schools secures enough signatures, heads to Topeka 

A petition seeking state review of a Kansas school district’s decision to close six schools at the end of the school year has gathered nearly 2,000 more signatures than required and is headed to…

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A petition seeking state review of a Kansas school district’s decision to close six schools at the end of the school year has gathered nearly 2,000 more signatures than required and is headed to the state capital.

Olathe Public Schools’ enrollment has struggled amid low birth rates, rising home prices and budget pressures related to what the district says is underfunding of special education.

The school board voted unanimously last month to close the following schools at the end of the 2026-27 school year:

Black Bob Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Scarborough Elementary

Tomahawk Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Indian Trail Middle

Olathe Families United spearheaded a petition seeking state review of the closure decision in the Kansas City-area district. The petition needed 6,100 signatures – 5% of registered voters in the district – to trigger a review by the Kansas State Board of Education (KSBE).

“We believe every member of our community has the right to share their perspective, whether by communicating directly, completing feedback forms or signing a petition,” Olathe Public Schools Assistant Director of Communications Erin Schulte told Heartlander News in an email. “Community input has been, and will continue to be, important in this process.”

The petition stopped collecting signatures Tuesday, with 7,881 reported.

“The passion reflected in the feedback is something we understand because we feel that same level of care and commitment for all of our school communities,” Schulte said. “That is what has made this decision so difficult.”

Olathe Families United traveled to Topeka on Friday to deliver the petition to the state education department, which will conduct an administrative review.

“This moment represents two and a half months of organizing, conversations, and community effort,” Olathe Families United posted on social media.

Under state law, the state board will issue an advisory determination on whether it considers the decision to close the six schools reasonable. The determination must be delivered within 45 days of the petition’s receipt.

After receiving the state’s determination, the Olathe School Board must hold another public hearing and reconsider its resolution to close the schools. The state review is advisory, however, and the district school board retains sole legal authority over the decision.

“We are aware of Olathe’s decision to close schools and if a petition is sent to the State Board of Education, there is a specific process that is followed,” KSDE Communications Director Denise Kahler told Heartlander News in an email, referencing the state statute governing school closures and the petition process.

Despite the petition’s progress, the Olathe School Board has continued working on new boundary lines within the district, which it hopes to finalize in January 2027.

“The district’s boundary process is designed to provide meaningful opportunities for engagement and thoughtful feedback as we work toward establishing school boundaries that preserve our robust opportunities for students while ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Schulte said.

At a school board meeting Thursday, the five board members in attendance voted to dispose of seven district school buildings. These include the six schools slated to close at the end of the school year, as well as Fairview Elementary.

Olathe School Board member under investigation

Olathe School Board member Bradley Boyd, who also serves as deputy police chief for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, allegedly attempted suicide last week while driving his police cruiser, according to KMBC 9.

The incident shut down Interstate 35 in both directions for more than an hour. Boyd was promoted to deputy police chief Oct. 27.

He is under criminal investigation and could face charges related to possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, KMBC reported.

Boyd also allegedly failed to pay for officers’ legal defense coverage, insurance and national and state dues as part of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). As FOP president, Boyd was responsible for the payments. He was the only person with access to the corresponding bank account, the station reported.

(Background photo credit: Unsplash, Nathan Cima)