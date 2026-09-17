Multiple Kansas City-area schools at risk of closure amid declining enrollment 

Several Kansas City-area schools are facing the chopping block as school districts decide how to combat a drop in students. One former elementary school has been sold to the Islamic Society of…

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Several Kansas City-area schools are facing the chopping block as school districts decide how to combat a drop in students. One former elementary school has been sold to the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City (ISGKC).

Truman Elementary School sold for $1.4 million last week – on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 – to the ISGKC and is set to become a community services building with an open gym and food pantry, according to a press release from Hickman Mills C-1 (HMC-1), the school’s former district, which serves about 5,200 students.

The district called the Islamic society a partner and touted the sale as an opportunity for the nearly 50,000-square-foot school building on 12.72 acres of land to continue serving students and families without straining its resources.

“This is a win for the Hickman Mills community and for our district,” district Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter said in the release. “Rather than having an empty school building, we are welcoming a community partner that will continue using the property for education.”

However, the sale has sparked controversy on social media.

“Harry Truman is rolling over in his grave,” one person commented on Fox 4’s story post. Truman owned land in the area and was the first world leader to recognize Israel in 1948.

“Extremely disturbing,” wrote another.

“Almost certainly paying for it with our tax dollars too,” commented a third. “How fun 🙃.”

Today, 9/11, it was announced that the largest Islamic center in the Kansas City metro just got a bit bigger. The troubled Hickman Mills school district sold Truman Elementary to the ISGKC (Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City) for $1.4 Million.



Truman Elem. sits on 12.72… https://t.co/wRjS4izoTG pic.twitter.com/o0cnGl6MBx — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) September 12, 2026

Truman Elementary’s closing was part of the district’s 2026-27 reconfiguration plan, and its former students now attend school at the former Ervin Elementary/Alvin Brooks Middle School building. The district faced a $14 million budget deficit and eliminated more than 20 jobs along with the school closing to try to make ends meet, according to Fox 4.

“Not only does this provide an opportunity to strengthen our fund balance that supports our Road to a Sustainable Destiny and our commitment to strengthening the district’s financial position, but we are also pleased to work with our partner, the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City,” Board of Education President Bonnaye Mims said.

Olathe Public Schools

A dramatic drop in births has been affecting student enrollment in public schools nationwide, and Kansas City-area schools are no exception.

Olathe Public Schools is recommending that six of its schools close at the end of the 2026-27 school year. The Kansas district said in a press release that enrollment levels are struggling due to low birth rates, rising home prices and budget issues due to special education underfunding.

The district proposes closing the following schools:

Black Bob Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Scarborough Elementary

Tomahawk Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Indian Trail Elementary

“We know seeing any name of one of our schools on this list would be difficult because of how much our schools mean to the communities they serve,” the release states.

Olathe says it extensively reviewed enrollment, finances, facilities and more before coming to the decision to recommend school closures. To put the issue into perspective, the district says it serves the same number of elementary students as it did in 2001 but has nine more elementary schools than it did at that time.

Parents and students from several of the affected schools are fighting for them to remain open through chalk sidewalk art, online petitions and more.

The district will hold a public hearing Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Olathe South High School, and residents can give up to three minutes of public comment to district leaders.

The school board will decide which schools to close sometime in October.

Shawnee Mission School District, also in Kansas, mulled the possible closure of its East Antioch Elementary School as well but decided Monday to pause the recommendation.