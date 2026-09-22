Right-sizing staffing is an alternative to closing schools in Kansas

(The Sentinel) – Olathe, Kansas’ proposed closure of six schools for budgetary reasons has understandably upset many parents. Fortunately, closing schools isn’t the only option available to…

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(The Sentinel) – Olathe, Kansas’ proposed closure of six schools for budgetary reasons has understandably upset many parents. Fortunately, closing schools isn’t the only option available to the Olathe school board.

Enrollment has declined over the last few years at USD 233 (Olathe) and other large urban school districts, as parents became frustrated over DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) being forced on students and steady declines in student outcomes. Some districts added to their budget woes by expanding non-teaching staff.

Olathe, for example, lost about 2,200 students since 2026, but the school board approved 249 new non-teaching positions while eliminating 93 teachers. USD 233 has 229 management positions (superintendents, assistant superintendents, principals, assistant principals, directors, instruction coordinators, and curriculum specialists) for a little over 27,000 students; that’s about 119 students per manager.

Shawnee Mission operates a lot more efficiently, with 166 students per manager. In 2005, it had 210 students per manager, with more than 27,000 students. Olathe would have 100 fewer managers at Shawnee Mission’s 2005 ratio and save at least $10 million (assuming an average pay and benefits savings of $100,000 per manager).

That would cover about 83% of the $12 million savings from closing six schools, and the rest could be offset by reducing other non-teaching positions.

Olathe employment comparison to Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission

Employment reports districts submit to the Kansas Department of Education show multiple options to right-size Olathe’s non-teaching staff, and board members have an obligation to explain why retaining those positions is a higher priority than keeping schools open.

The table below shows Olathe has 151 employees listed as “Other,” while Shawnee Mission has 23 and Blue Valley only 17.

Other noticeable disparities include:

58 people tracking attendance in Olathe, but just 12 in Shawnee Mission and 3.6 in Blue Valley.

37 library aides in Olathe, but none in Shawnee Mission and 4.4 in Blue Valley.

69 curriculum specialists and instruction coordinators in Olathe, versus 10 in Shawnee Mission and 39 in Blue Valley.

Further, no evidence shows that adding extra non-teaching staff improves student outcomes.

The percentage of students proficient in reading and math dropped between 2015 and 2024, while the percentage of students with limited ability rose sharply. (The Kansas State Board of Education lowered proficiency standards in 2025, rendering comparison to prior years invalid.)

Here’s hoping the USD 233 school board members listen to parents and balance the budget by right-sizing staff and keeping schools open.