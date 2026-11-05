Migrant caravan bets on Democrat victory to loosen Trump’s border crackdown

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A new migrant caravan is heading toward the United States from Honduras as Democratic gains in Congress are poised to weaken President Donald Trump’s immigration…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A new migrant caravan is heading toward the United States from Honduras as Democratic gains in Congress are poised to weaken President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Dozens of Honduran migrants departed San Pedro Sula on Election Day, marking the country’s third caravan since September, with participants hoping the midterm elections would create an opportunity to enter the United States, according to Latin Times. The Trump administration has maintained its hard-line immigration policies, with U.S. Embassy officials warning migrants against making the journey and threatening visa revocations for caravan organizers.

“Here in Honduras, we have nothing left,” 47-year-old Jimena Morazán told Latin Times. Morazán joined the caravan with five family members.

The state of Honduras is a factor for migrants seeking to leave the country. The homicide rate is approximately four times the global average — with 24 killings out of every 100,000 inhabitants, according to the outlet. Extortion at the hands of transnational organized crime groups has also rendered the cost of survival unattainable for many.

However, the U.S. midterm elections were also a catalyst. Many caravan members believed that a Democratic Congress could weaken Trump’s hardline border enforcement, whether by creating uncertainty at the border or blocking new restrictions, Latin Times reported.

The migrant caravan allegedly operated through an informal, decentralized network. WhatsApp group chats and Tiktok videos served as primary communications for departure times, route updates and to warn migrants of incoming military and police, according to the outlet.

“Don’t waste your time and money on a trip that is destined to fail,” Heide B. Fulton, a US Embassy in Honduras official, addressed the caravan, Latin Times reported.