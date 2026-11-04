Trump says he can work with Dems on immigration after GOP gets smoked in midterms

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump told Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum Wednesday that he could work with Democrats on immigration following a midterm sweep…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump told Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum Wednesday that he could work with Democrats on immigration following a midterm sweep that gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Republicans lost the House and Senate as Democrats swept multiple races in the South and Midwest, including flipping open seats in Iowa, North Carolina and Texas while ousting incumbents in Ohio, Kansas and South Carolina. Trump drew hard lines regarding an “open border,” biological men playing women’s sports and child sex changes, but expressed optimism on working with Democrats on other issues, such as immigration

“We could work with them on immigration, I think. Immigration is a big deal. I’ve always felt we should be able to work on immigration,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump highlighted his success in closing the border, which saw a massive surge of illegal immigrants during the Biden administration.

“A lot of people say what about immigration? You know, I closed the border. There were 25 million people coming into our country and killing a lot of people, killing a lot of people,” Trump told Baier and MacCallum. “A lot of bad ones coming in and they came out of jails and they came out of mental institutions, and they were drug dealers and they were murderers. I always say, 11,888. Think of it. 11,888 murders came into our country through an open border. Now, could I work with them on an open border? I don’t think so.”

Trump ran on controlling illegal immigration and securing the border from the start of his first presidential campaign, when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower in New York City in June 2015.

Upon taking office for his second term, Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration, including designating Mexican drug cartels, the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and the El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations.

Democrats have been highly critical of Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, calling for abolishing United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to grant amnesty to illegal immigrants. Republicans struggled with Hispanic voters, drawing only 35% of the Hispanic vote in House races, compared to the 46% who voted for Trump in 2024, according to a NBC News exit poll.