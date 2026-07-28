Trump touts American jobs, economy in Michigan ahead of key midterm races

President Donald Trump traveled to General Motors in Michigan on Monday to tout his economic agenda, telling a cheering crowd that “the auto industry is back and America is back.”

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President Donald Trump traveled to General Motors in Michigan on Monday to tout his economic agenda, telling a cheering crowd that “the auto industry is back and America is back.”

Trump’s visit came ahead of a closely watched Democratic primary in the state next week for the Senate as centrist Rep. Haley Stevens faces off against progressive Abdul El-Sayed. The winner is expected to face Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers, who Trump has endorsed. Both parties see Michigan, which Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election, as a must-win state in November.

Ahead of his speech, Trump told Heartlander News and other reporters aboard Air Force One that car companies are doing better than ever “all because of tariffs.”

“We’re going to Michigan. The car companies are doing better than they’ve ever done. Many, many plants are being built all over the United States,” he said, adding that Toyota is moving out of Mexico and into the U.S. “All because of tariffs and because of me, all because of Trump.”

Trump took a variety of questions from reporters on Iran, Venezuela and domestic policy, emphasizing that the Senate should pass the SAVE America Act before going on August recess.

“They shouldn’t leave town,” he said of the senators. “I’m not going to stop them from doing it, but they should get the SAVE Act done. If they don’t get it done, it’s going to be a very bad thing for the party.”

On Iran, Trump told reporters U.S. forces have “pretty much destroyed their military,” and that “there’s a chance we can make a deal.”

“They requested a meeting through their surrogates and directly and we’re meeting and you know, good things can happen,” he said. Asked if he was losing patience with Iran, he said he has “a lot of patience” and “plenty of time.”

Upon arrival at General Motors, Trump watched a drag race and toured the facilities, signing the hood of a white Corvette that was made for the America 250 celebrations. “It’s amazing what tariffs will do for General Motors,” he said during the tour. “They’re having the best year they have ever had.”



During his speech onsite, Trump stuck to familiar talking points, saying the “golden age” of America had arrived and blaming Democrats for an affordability crisis. He also put pressure on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act.

“We want all voters showing proof of a thing called citizenship,” he said to a cheering crowd. “And hopefully there will be no mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt except for illness, disability, military deployment, or travel.”

Heartlander News witnessed one shouting protester at the speech who was promptly removed by police.

Trump invited Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall, gubernatorial candidate Rep. John James, and Rep. Lisa McClain, among others, to the stage during his speech. McClain, who leads the House Republican Conference, used the moment to drum up support ahead of the midterms.

“If you love this country, you have got to get out there and make some noise. You have got to get out there and vote. You have got to get out there and tell your friends, your neighbors, anybody who will listen that this is an election between common sense and communist crazy.”

Image credit: The White House