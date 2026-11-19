Lindsay Clancy will be retried March 29, 2027, for killing her three children after a judge denied her request to dismiss the case.

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Lindsay Clancy will be retried March 29, 2027, for killing her three children after a judge denied her request to dismiss the case.

Clancy, 36, a former labor and delivery nurse from Massachusetts, has admitted to strangling her three children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months – in 2023 after sending her husband to run errands. She then attempted suicide, which left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Clancy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in September after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision following seven days of deliberations.

The defense argued that Clancy could not be held accountable for her actions because she suffered from postpartum psychosis. One juror, Michael Desronvil, believed Clancy was guilty of murder, while the other 11 jurors found her not guilty.

The jury consisted of nine women and three men, including Desronvil.

“I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels that’s at hand,” Desronvil said in one of his first public statements following the high-profile trial, referring to the three children who were killed.

Dismissal refused, new trial set

After Massachusetts Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial, Clancy’s attorneys sought to have the case dismissed. Sullivan denied the request.

The defense argued that a retrial would violate Clancy’s Fifth Amendment rights under the double jeopardy protection against being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

However, Sullivan rejected the request for dismissal, ruling that a retrial would not constitute double jeopardy.

“Because the court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a retrial based on the jury’s deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy’s right not to be ‌placed in ⁠double jeopardy,” Sullivan wrote, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors asked that the retrial take place no earlier than May 2027 because of scheduling conflicts with other cases, while the defense pushed for an earlier date. Sullivan set the retrial for March 29, 2027, giving both sides about four months to prepare.

Sullivan is set to retire in June 2027, according to the BBC.

“Generally, the sooner the case is retried, the better it is for all of the parties, including the attorneys, rather than waiting a year to get something done,” Sullivan said at the hearing.

The trial will require a jury. Although Sullivan did not announce which charges Clancy will face, she is expected to face the same three counts of first-degree murder.

“I think you can read between the lines that, when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it’s an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments,” Clancy’s defense lawyer Kevin Reddington said at the hearing.

The case drew national attention and sparked strong reactions, with some defending Clancy and others calling for her conviction.

Clancy will have a status hearing Dec. 30 and a pretrial hearing Feb. 18.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Court TV; altered)