BREAKING: Judge discharges jury after declaring mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case

The former labor and delivery nurse was charged with murder in…

A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case Friday after a 12-person jury failed to reach a verdict.

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A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case Friday after a 12-person jury failed to reach a verdict.

The former labor and delivery nurse was charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her three children, who she allegedly strangled in the basement of their home in 2023.

Clancy, 36, did not deny strangling her children, ages 5 years old to 8 months, but her lawyer argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The high-profile trial included competing claims about whether Clancy knew what she was doing and whether she should be held responsible for her actions and to what extent.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for seven days but reportedly was hung after the foreperson said one juror refused to follow the court’s instruction about reasonable doubt.

Judge William Sullivan stayed his mistrial ruling for one hour shortly after announcing it late Friday morning to allow Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington to make an emergency motion to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, requesting a stay in the verdict. In the afternoon, Sullivan rejected Reddington’s appeal, allowing the mistrial to stand.

A status hearing was set for Sept. 29 to begin a new trial or possibly revisit the mistrial.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.