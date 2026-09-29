WATCH: Clancy case holdout juror breaks his silence, Clancy appears in court 

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial has spoken out for the first time, explaining why he held to his belief that Clancy is guilty of murdering her three children.

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The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial has spoken out for the first time, explaining why he held to his belief that Clancy is guilty of murdering her three children.

“I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels that’s at hand,” Michael Desronvil, also known as the lone juror, said Monday in a video aired on Hannity.

EXCLUSIVE: The juror at the center of the Lindsay Clancy mistrial controversy is breaking his silence for the first time in video exclusively obtained by 'Hannity,' but says the attention should be on the three children whose deaths were at the heart of the case.



“I know the… pic.twitter.com/Agng8axStt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

Desronvil, who has experienced intense backlash for resisting pressure from the 11 other jurors, referenced his Catholic faith in the video and thanked God for giving him the ability to love his daughter.

Clancy, 36, a former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse, has admitted to strangling her three young children to death in 2023 but pleaded not guilty in court, claiming she suffered from postpartum psychosis and shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions.

The case ended in a mistrial earlier this month after the jury – comprised of nine women and three men – couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. Despite being the only juror who consistently believed Clancy was guilty of murder, Desronvil refused to change his vote over the seven days of deliberation.

The jury’s foreperson and other jurors have since told media that Desronvil expressed reasonable doubt, yet he still refused to say Clancy was not guilty by reason of insanity. If Desronvil did have doubt in Clancy’s conviction or couldn’t prove his position using evidence, it would mean he did not follow reasonable doubt law, according to WCNC.

“A charge is proved beyond a doubt if, after you’ve compared and considered all of the evidence, you have in your minds an abiding conviction to a moral certainty that the charge is true,” Judge William Sullivan explained in court at the Clancy trial.

Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s defense lawyer, refers to Desronvil as “the obstructionist juror” and wants the court to investigate him, but his motion to do that has been delayed.

Despite the allegations, Desronvil’s attorney, Edwar Paltzik, told Fox News, “Michael had zero doubt,” and had a “mountain of evidence” to support his conviction.

Clancy’s trial has gained much attention on social media, sparking trends and an outpouring of women speaking up about postpartum struggles. Hundreds of women, some of them holding children of their own, lined the streets while Clancy’s trial was ongoing.

Liberal white women are outside the courthouse supporting Lindsay Clancy who strangled her three children



Something is very wrong in our society pic.twitter.com/TFwdJppuKJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

Above all, Desronvil says in his video, focusing on the young lives lost in the tragic Clancy case is what’s important.

“The ones that can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the ones that can’t fight the battles,” he said, proceeding to name the three victims: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, Callan, 8 months old.

Clancy appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since the mistrial was declared. The proceeding was continued to Nov. 2 to consider whether to hold a retrial and, if so, potentially set a date for it.

(Michael Desronvil: Screenshot/X/Libs of Tiktok; Lindsay Clancy: Screenshot/Youtube/Court TV)