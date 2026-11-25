(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Europeans are spending significantly more on American energy in 2026, mostly because the Iran war pushed up what each cargo costs.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Europeans are spending significantly more on American energy in 2026, mostly because the Iran war pushed up what each cargo costs.

American energy sales to the European Union climbed nearly 38 percent to about $82 billion between January and September, the Energy Department said in a Nov. 23 fact sheet. Europe is buying somewhat more American energy than it did a year ago, but about two-thirds of the bigger bill comes down to higher prices, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of European Union trade data and federal export figures.

The fact sheet came out days after Energy Secretary Chris Wright convened a Nov. 17-19 energy meeting in the Polish capital of Warsaw, Poland. The department said that President Donald Trump’s leadership made the deals signed there possible.

EU countries paid 38 percent more for American fuels through September than they had in the same months a year before, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office. That aligns with the department’s figure.

On average Europe paid about 23 percent more per unit for those fuels, but it took in only about 12 percent more of them by volume, according to the agency’s unit value and volume indexes. The EU’s bill from American suppliers grew by roughly 20.7 billion euros, according to the DCNF analysis.

U.S. crude oil exports to EU countries rose nearly 20 percent to about 1.8 million barrels a day from January through August, according to the DCNF analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures.

“The disruptions in the Middle East absolutely increased the amount of crude oil European buyers purchased from American producers,” Ellen Wald, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, told the DCNF in a statement.

“However, since a good amount of that crude came from the US strategic petroleum reserve, it is unlikely that European buyers will continue to purchase crude at such high rates once the SPR releases conclude,” Wald said.

The Energy Department did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

“The EU’s imports from the US largely result from the trade deal from 2025,” the European Commission said in a statement to the DCNF.

The EU’s push to stop buying Russian gas also plays a part, according to the Commission.

U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran together on Feb. 28. The U.S. knew Israel planned to strike and expected Iran to retaliate against American troops, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said two days later.

Iran has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since then. The disruption cut off about 20 percent of global supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in March, mostly from Qatar, the EIA reported in September.

The price the EU paid for American fuels climbed right after the war began. Eurostat’s unit value index for those imports rose from about 123 in February to about 186 in April.

Shipments of American LNG to the EU barely moved in 2026. They totaled about 1,989 billion cubic feet from January through August, up less than half a percent from a year earlier, according to the DCNF analysis of EIA data.

“The US is our biggest supplier (LNG) at the moment, and will continue to be a major supplier going forward,” the Commission said.

American LNG shipments to Asia more than doubled over the same months, and the EU’s share of American LNG exports fell to about 47 percent from 57 percent, according to the analysis.

Asian buyers import about 80 percent of Qatar’s LNG, and the trouble at Hormuz pushed them into the open market to bid for a limited number of spot cargoes, the EIA reported.

“Asia remains an attractive and growing market for U.S. LNG, but I expect most of the additional U.S. volumes to go to Europe,” Max Pyziur, a research director at the Energy Policy Research Foundation, told the DCNF in a statement.

“With damage to Qatar’s production creating a long-term global LNG shortfall, and Europe’s needs still rising, the U.S. will remain Europe’s primary source of LNG for years to come,” Pyziur said.

The Warsaw event was the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation meeting. The first LNG cargo from Venture Global under its long-term supply deal with Poland’s ORLEN arrived in Poland while the meeting was going on, the department said.

Other announcements were less firm. ORLEN signed memorandums of understanding with Slovakia’s SPP and Hungary’s MVM ONEnergy to explore gas deliveries through Poland, according to the department.

A statement of intent between Westinghouse and Polish nuclear plant developer PEJ covers potential purchases of about $2.24 billion in long-lead equipment for Poland’s first AP1000 reactor plant, the fact sheet noted.

The department also pointed to the end of the Biden-era pause on new LNG export approvals to countries without free trade agreements. Since then it has approved more than twice the export volume that the U.S. shipped in January 2025, according to the fact sheet.

New export capacity was behind a 23 percent increase in U.S. LNG exports in the first half of 2026, the EIA found in its September report. Through August, total U.S. LNG shipments were up about 21 percent, according to the DCNF analysis.

Prices did not let up in the fall. In October the price of Brent crude, the main global oil benchmark, averaged $124 a barrel, its highest monthly average since July 2022 after adjusting for inflation, the EIA said in its November outlook.

From January through September, Brent averaged about $93 a barrel, compared with about $71 a barrel over those months in 2025, EIA price data show.

In the Netherlands, home to Europe’s benchmark gas hub, futures prices more than doubled from February to October, according to the EIA’s outlook.

The EU’s monthly spending on American fuels hit about 11.1 billion euros in May and was still about 10.6 billion euros in September, compared with roughly six billion euros in September 2025, according to Eurostat.

The EU said in an Aug. 21, 2025, joint statement with the U.S. that it “intends to procure” American gas, oil and nuclear products worth an expected $750 billion through 2028.

If the EU keeps buying at its January-to-September rate, it would spend about $109 billion on American energy in 2026, according to a DCNF analysis of the department’s figures.

Qatar’s LNG shipments, which nearly stopped in March, recovered to about a third of their prewar level last month, Semafor reported Nov. 4.

(Photo credit: Unsplash, ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND, altered)