‘It’s time for Ukraine to get a new president’: Trump signals end of patience with Zelenskyy as war stretches on

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed his frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inability to make a deal with Russia.

“Well, I agree with you, and you know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. Because he [Zelenskyy] could have made many deals that for some reason he never does,” Trump told reporters in response to recent Russian drone attacks Ukraine has weathered.

“And let me go a step further,” Trump continued. “If I were president, you wouldn’t have ever had that war … You’ve lost 30% of your country and you’ve had over a million people killed; between the two of them, over two million people killed. That’s a war that should have never started, and I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

.@POTUS on Ukraine: "You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does… I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President." https://t.co/pyBAmq9E7o pic.twitter.com/WoVG0HUazA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

The White House and Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

“We said, ‘You can do whatever you want to Russia, [but] don’t hit the refineries because that’s a world problem that’s caused,’” Trump also said. “And he wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmer, our ranchers, with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world.”

The national average price of a barrel of diesel was $6.28 as the time of writing, up from $3.67 in 2025, according to AAA.

“And we told them, ‘Do whatever you want, but don’t hit the diesel fuel because there’s a big problem — a big shortage,’” Trump continued. “And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel.”

The interaction follows Trump’s securing a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to let Russia provide millions of diesel barrels to global markets in an attempt to lower its prices. Meanwhile, Ukraine had been targeting Russian oil storage infrastructure in an attempt to inflict economic pressures to negotiate in good faith.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” Trump announced in a Truth Social post Friday. “Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel.”





“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” Trump continued.

Zelenskyy criticized Trump’s decision go forward with that deal in a Saturday post to X.

“Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading ‘shaheds,’ producing missiles, and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front,” Zelenskyy stated. “Russia’s choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing.”

What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered “shaheds,” Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well. Some of the missiles were intercepted. This once again… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026

“Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. And this needs to be corrected,” Zelenskyy continued. “Strong signals are needed from the United States, Europe, and other partners – signals in support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia’s ability to wage war and terrorize people.”

Zelenskyy has been president of Ukraine since May 2019. Ukraine’s 2023 parliamentary elections and 2024 presidential election were suspended after he initiated martial law in February 2022, following Russia’s invasion of the country.

(Photo credit: The White House)