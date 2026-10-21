Trump predicts end to rural voters’ economic woes

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump said high gas prices and economic dissatisfaction among rural voters are a “small price to pay” for winning the war in Iran.

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump said high gas prices and economic dissatisfaction among rural voters are a “small price to pay” for winning the war in Iran.

“It’s a very small price to pay for not letting the most dangerous country in the world have a nuclear weapon,” he said Tuesday in response to a question from the Daily Signal.

With midterm elections just two weeks away, less than a quarter of rural voters say the economy is in good shape, and less than half say they will support the GOP in the midterm elections, according to the latest Fox News Power Rankings. As rural voters usually support Trump, low turnout on Nov. 3 could seriously hurt Republicans.

‼️@POTUS reacts to less than a quarter of rural voters being happy with the economy:



"When people are unhappy with the gas…it's a big price, but actually, it's a small price to pay for not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon. We could… — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) October 20, 2026

According to a KFF/AP survey cited by the Power Rankings, 19% of rural voters say the rising cost of living is their biggest economic issue, and 8% called a lack of jobs and unemployment their biggest economic issue. Only 28% thought there were good or excellent job opportunities in their communities.

When asked about the polling by the Daily Signal, Trump said prices would go down “as soon as the war is over,” adding that “it’s going to end very soon.”

“As soon as that war is over, oil is going to drop like a rock, and that’s the only thing holding it back,” he said. “No, we have tremendous support. You know, when people are unhappy with the gas, and I hate to say this sounds trivial, but they say it themselves. It’s a big price, but actually, it’s a small price to pay for not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they will never have nuclear weapon.”

Trump said the United States has accomplished enough in the war to “leave right now.”

“But it’s not good enough for me,” he said. “We have to make sure it doesn’t happen in five years, six years, 10 years, and that’s what’s going to happen.”