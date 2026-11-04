‘Historic moment for Kansas’: Democrats win Senate, attorney general races and take lead in governor’s race 

Kansas Democrats scored a historic set of victories in the midterm elections, flipping a U.S. Senate seat, winning the attorney general’s race and putting Cindy Holscher ahead in the contest for…

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Kansas Democrats scored a historic set of victories in the midterm elections, flipping a U.S. Senate seat, winning the attorney general’s race and putting Cindy Holscher ahead in the contest for governor, which is headed for a recount.

Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, while Chris Mann won a rematch against incumbent Attorney General Kris Kobach. Holscher holds a 5,000-vote lead over Trump-endorsed Ty Masterson, though the outcome remains subject to a recount.

“This is a historic moment for Kansas,” Dr. Bob Beatty, political science chair at Washburn University, told Heartlander News. “In no election in Kansas history have the Democrats won the Senate, the governorship and the attorney general race in the same election. …

“It was really inconceivable before yesterday, but it’s the reality now. That’s how momentous it was.”

The race for governor

Holscher and term-limited Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly have already begun celebrating, despite Masterson’s call for a recount.

“The people of Kansas made their voices heard, and I’m deeply honored by the trust Kansans placed in me to serve as your next governor,” Holscher, of Overland Park, wrote on social media. “Whether I earned your vote or not, I will work for you.”

Kelly, who did not initially endorse Holscher for governor, promised a “smooth and peaceful transition of power” in a statement on social media.

Some have said Holscher is not the middle-ground candidate she’s portrayed to be, and makes Kelly seem conservative by comparison.

Kansas has had 36 years of Democrat governors since 1960, compared with 30 years of Republican governors, Beatty said. Holscher’s win was unexpected but is a “repudiation” of what the Republican Party is selling nationally, he added.

Did Republican campaign flaws pave the way for Democrats?

Holscher and Hamilton ran campaigns that focused on “normal people” and stressed topics such as affordability and gas prices, Beatty explained, while Republicans focused too much on putting down their opponents. Republicans also concentrated too much on hot topics such as transgender and LGBTQ+ issues, he added.

“It’s a Republican state but it’s not a crazy left or right state,” Beatty said.

However, Holscher isn’t quite as “middle ground” as Kelly. Holscher supports abortion up to birth, legalizing marijuana and has said she has “no idea if Jesus was trans, gay, straight,” Heartlander News previously reported.

Hamilton, who focused his campaign on farmers and ranchers, was registered as a Republican until April and is known to support same-sex marriage despite being a pastor.

Nevertheless, Kansans favored the Democrat nominees, which could largely be due to President Donald Trump, Beatty said, as both Masterson and Marshall allied themselves closely with him.

Trump’s Kansas rallies focused on name-calling and arguing that Democrats are “lunatics,” Beatty added, instead of focusing on the issues Kansans face daily.

Adam Hamilton secures Senate seat

Hamilton has won a seat in the Senate as the first Democrat elected from Kansas in nearly 100 years. He defeated the incumbent, Marshall, by more than 50,000 votes, or nearly 5 percentage points.

“Miracles do happen!” Gov. Kelly wrote on social media. “Senator-elect Adam Hamilton has accomplished what most thought absolutely impossible.”

In his victory speech, the United Methodist pastor credited the Iran war and costs stemming from it as the major issues that propelled him to victory.

“I think the people in Kansas – Republicans, independents and Democrats – are saying ‘what’s happening in Washington is not okay,’” Hamilton said.

He also shared a story about a man who had voted in 46 Kansas elections and had never voted for a Democrat, yet told Hamilton he had voted for him.

“Kansans are also fed up with the way politicians divide us,” Hamilton said. “We are better together than we are divided.”

Hamilton quoted several pieces of Scripture and shared Bible stories in his speech, preaching a message of unity.

The senator-elect was one of several liberal Christians in the midterms to twist and bend Christianity to promote liberal policies, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Albert Mohler previously told Heartlander News.

Attorney general, other measures

Mann will be the new attorney general after defeating Kobach by more than 10,000 votes. Kobach and Mann had also faced off for attorney general in 2022.

Mann had four years to raise money and prepare for a rematch, Beatty noted, while Kobach had four years in office. Even though Kobach had done the most among the other Republican candidates, such as Masterson and Marshall, to distance himself from Trump, overall frustration with the Trump administration probably pushed voters – Republicans, independents and Democrats alike – to vote against him, he added.

Kansas voters also passed Amendment 1 – a measure that rewords the state constitution to require citizenship in order to vote. The change will eliminate the use of gender-specific pronouns such as he or she and replace them with “such person.” This change ensures individuals who don’t identify as a “he” or “she” are still subject to the law.

Screenshot of revised language for Amendment 1 from the Kansas Secretary of State website

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Cindy Holscher campaign website; Screenshot/Facebook/Chris Mann; Screenshot/Facebook/Adam Hamilton)