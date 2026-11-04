Amid blue wave, voters hand conservatives wins on election integrity, women’s sports

(The Daily Signal) – On the same night voters delivered a blue wave and expanded abortion access, conservatives saw some victories on ballot measures regarding election integrity and protecting…

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(The Daily Signal) – On the same night voters delivered a blue wave and expanded abortion access, conservatives saw some victories on ballot measures regarding election integrity and protecting women’s sports.

Any hopes of passing the SAVE America Act disappeared with the new congressional majority. However, voters in multiple states approved measures to ensure only citizens vote and to require voter ID.

Voter ID and citizenship requirements are traditionally supported by Republicans and opposed by Democrats and passed mostly in red states. However, the measures also passed in states where Democrats saw big victories.

Alaska was a Senate battleground, but the citizenship measure passed by 69%, according to Ballotpedia.

Kansas is a red state where Democrats picked up a Senate seat Tuesday but where 63% of voters approved a constitutional amendment to ensure that only citizens can vote.

Also, voters in the solidly red states of Arkansas and South Dakota approved new laws to prevent noncitizen voting in local elections. West Virginia enshrined it in the state constitution.

Other states boosted voter ID requirements.

Voters in North Carolina and Ohio, where Democrats also won Senate seats, locked voter ID into their constitutions. North Carolina voters approved it by 60%. It passed by 66% in Ohio.

In Nevada, voters approved a measure to require voter ID by 62%, according to NBC News.

There were sticking points.

In solidly blue California, one of the bluest states in the country, 60% of voters rejected a voter ID law.

Also, in Arizona, a battleground state that President Donald Trump won twice and lost once, voters rejected a broad election reform ballot measure that included a citizenship requirement and voter ID in the state constitution.

The blue state of Colorado also rejected expanding voter ID to mail-in ballots by a vote of 64%.

On gender issues, Nebraska voters approved a ballot measure to prevent biological males from playing in women’s scholastic sports by 68%, according to Ballotpedia.

Arizona approved a measure to require people play on the sports team and use private locker room space based on their biological sex by 58%, according to Decision Desk HQ.

It further restricts transgender people from competing on sports teams or using private spaces like locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The heavily blue state of Washington appeared to be heading toward passing a similar measure, with 57% backing it. However, the ballot measure had not been called as of Wednesday morning.

A measure in Colorado was still too close to call Wednesday morning. The proposal called for prohibiting healthcare professionals from providing surgeries to people under age 18 for “treatment in response to a minor’s perception of sex or gender.”

On abortion, it was a split night.

Voters in Virginia and Nevada codified the right to an abortion in the state constitution, while voters in Idaho rejected a proposal that would have granted a right to abortion. Missouri voters rejected a measure to overturn a 2024 ballot measure that legalized abortion.