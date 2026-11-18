(The Center Square) – Since scoring monumental wins in the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats in both chambers of Congress have swiftly pushed forward bills to substantially expand Medicare…

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(The Center Square) – Since scoring monumental wins in the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats in both chambers of Congress have swiftly pushed forward bills to substantially expand Medicare coverage.

Now, Democratic leadership is publicly supporting such efforts, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., telling reporters Tuesday that broadening eligibility for Medicare coverage is “part of an ongoing conversation, and the great opportunity that we have in front of us.”

Jeffries, who is poised to become House Speaker in the upcoming 120th Congress, said Democrats “will aggressively work on fixing the extraordinary damage that’s been done,” referring to Republicans’ Medicaid eligibility reforms and the lapsing of a pandemic-era expansion of the Premium Tax Credit.

But “a return to the status quo is not acceptable,” he added, when “achieving universal access to healthcare for the American people” is Democrats’ ultimate goal.

“[W]e should lower the age of Medicare eligibility. We should expand coverage to include vision, hearing, and dental, and we should cover all the kids in the United States of America,” Jeffries said. “Those are bold actions, meaningful actions, important actions that can be taken on our march toward universal health coverage in terms of the procedural process to enable us to get there.”

Undoing Republicans’ Medicaid eligibility reforms alone would spike the already $3.3 trillion ten-year cost of Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill” to about $4 trillion by wiping out the roughly $714 billion in savings those measures are expected to produce.

But even the most modest of Democrats’ newest Medicare expansion proposals would require an additional hundreds of billions, if not trillions, in new deficit spending, according to available estimates.

Groups of Democratic lawmakers in both the House and Senate have introduced bills that would lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 50.

Neither the House bill, the Improving Medicare Coverage Act, nor the Senate bill, the Medicare at 50 Act, has an official cost estimate, since the most ambitious Medicare age-lowering proposal the Congressional Budget Office has analyzed is for eligibility at 60 years of age.

CBO’s cost estimate in 2022 for a proposal making every American 60 and older eligible for Medicare was $155 billion by 2031, a number that is likely higher now due to inflation and other program changes.

A recent 2026 analysis by the American Action Forum puts the 10-year cost of lowering the current eligibility age by merely three years at anywhere from $387 billion to $1.8 trillion, depending on how employers act in response.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., currently the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, introduced a bill in late October that would implement universal healthcare in the U.S.

DeLauro offered no cost estimate for the Medicare for America Act, instead arguing that “[h]ealthcare is a right” and that her bill “guarantees that no one in this country will ever be without coverage.”

But despite robust legislative majorities in the next Congress, Democrats would need the support of at least four Republicans in the Senate for the proposals to override the filibuster — unless they utilize budget reconciliation.

Budget reconciliation, the same process Republicans used in 2025 to pass the OBBBA, would allow Democrats to bypass the filibuster entirely and pass legislation with a majority vote, so long as it follows the Byrd Rule. Democrats also used budget reconciliation in 2010 to pass the Affordable Care Act.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/USA Today)