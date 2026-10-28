Johnson’s final push: Holding the majority ahead of elections

(The Daily Signal) – U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has one last blitz before Election Day as he continues his Contrast for America tour. On Tuesday morning, he set out to visit 13 states with 21…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has one last blitz before Election Day as he continues his Contrast for America tour. On Tuesday morning, he set out to visit 13 states with 21 district stops across the country over the next seven days.

“In the final week until this fateful Election Day, I am doubling down on my efforts to defy history and defend our majority. I’ve seen incredible grassroots energy in scores of districts from coast to coast, and I look forward to finishing this final campaign blitz strong and turning out the vote,” Johnson said.

Johnson has continued to be bullish on the prospects for Republicans in the midterm elections. He has stood by the fact that he does not trust the polling, which has moved further toward favoring Democrats overall.

“I’m very bullish on the outcome of this election. I do not believe the national polls. I think they’re under sampling Republicans,” he told the Daily Signal earlier this month.

This week on “Fox News Sunday,” he echoed this theory, pointing to recent fabricated polling news.

“Those polls are wrong. They’re based on faulty analysis,” he told Shannon Bream, the show’s host.

“Republicans are no longer responding to polls. Look, I’m going all around the country, Shannon. I’ve been in 21 states, 39 districts just in the last three weeks. I’m going to the swing districts, the places where we’re going to flip blue seats to red, and we’re having hundreds of people turn out for these events. It’s an excitement level like 2024,” he continued.

The most recent RealClearPolitics polling has Democrats winning 227 seats, Republicans winning 182, with 26 races as toss-ups.

By Election Day, the speaker will have campaigned in 23 states for at least 45 incumbents and candidates. Earlier in the election cycle, in August, he campaigned across 18 states, in 52 cities, and attended more than 75 events.

In his upcoming travels, he will campaign with Mike Lawler in New York, Zach Nunn in Iowa, Ryan Mackenzie and Scott Perry in Pennsylvania, Jen Kiggans in Virginia, and more.