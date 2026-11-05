Chuck Schumer tries to join cool kids crew while making fun of infamous viral grilling picture

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the Democrats sweeping Congress by posting an edited image on Wednesday of him cooking unsuccessful Republican…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the Democrats sweeping Congress by posting an edited image on Wednesday of him cooking unsuccessful Republican challengers on a grill.

The X post from the New York senator is an edited image of a photo he posted on Father’s Day 2024, which was criticized by conservatives who were skeptical of Schumer’s grilling expertise. In the newly edited photo, the burgers on the grill are overlaid with the faces of various Republicans.

The post is a throwback to Schumer’s 2024 Father’s Day image, which was promptly deleted after facing criticism over Schumer’s decision to put cheese on a raw burger patty when grilling, the New York Post reported. In the new photo celebrating the Democrats’ 2026 midterm victories, the burgers have been transformed by AI so that they look more fully cooked and are overlaid with the faces of Republican leaders like President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance (who looks meme-ified to be fat and bald), as well as unsuccessful Republican challengers, like Darline Graham and Ken Paxton.

“54 seats and counting. And I learned how to grill…these burgers and dogs are fully cooked,” the caption of Schumer’s X post reads, referring to the number of Senate seats Democrats have won.

Schumer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Democrats have a history of taking heat for their work on the grill. Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was criticized in early 2026 for a photo of her cooking a mystery meat on the grill, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Democrats Found Victory In Taking Beast Head On While Republicans Cried Boogeyman)

The Democratic Party dominated the 2026 midterm elections, flipping seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House seats, assuming full control of Congress.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Chuck Schumer website)