(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A host of Democrats swept in to office following the party’s landslide midterm victory are reportedly doubling down on their campaign pledges to expand Medicaid…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A host of Democrats swept in to office following the party’s landslide midterm victory are reportedly doubling down on their campaign pledges to expand Medicaid in traditionally Republican-controlled states.

Following significant gains in state-level races throughout the country — including flipping the governor’s mansions and state House of Representatives in Georgia and Texas — Democrats are going full speed ahead with Medicaid expansion despite roadblocks from Republicans and federal law, Politico reported Tuesday.

“I’m hopeful that that [Medicaid expansion] is going to be one of the easier things that we get done,” Democratic Georgia state Rep. Shea Roberts told the outlet. She went on to call expanding the program through the Affordable Care Act — commonly known as “Obamacare” — “low-hanging fruit” and “top of mind” for her party.

“We have been talking about Medicaid expansion, the fight for health care for all eligible Texans, every single day of this campaign and we have to deliver on that,” Texas Democratic state Rep. John Bucy III similarly told the outlet. “It’s abhorrent that we take Texas tax dollars and send them to other states. It’s abhorrent that we don’t help Texans.”

Democrats won hotly-contested gubernatorial races in Roberts’ home state of Georgia as well as Wisconsin, Kansas and Bucy’s home state of Texas — the latter two being major upset victories. The governor-elects of each state — all of which President Donald Trump carried in 2024 — are each slated to take office in January and all made Medicaid expansion an important issue during their campaigns, Politico reported.

However, their bids to expand the program may be on a collision course with Trump’s landmark second-term legislative accomplishment, the GOP-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), the outlet reported.

When the Affordable Care Act launched in 2014, it ensured the federal government spent billions of dollars to cover 90 percent of the Medicaid program’s cost — enticing 40 states and Washington D.C. to adopt the expansion program, Politico reported.

However, after the passage of the OBBBA, states were required to spend millions of dollars in their own money instead to expand, according to the outlet. It also required that registered recipients aged 18 to 64 must prove they are completing at least 80 hours of work and instated more frequent eligibility checks.

Additionally, Republicans will still control the state Senate in Georgia and Texas and both Houses of the state legislature in Kansas, complicating Democrats’ plans of expanding Medicaid in those state.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, where Democrats did manage to win a trifecta on Nov. 3, Republicans in the state legislature blocked outgoing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Medicaid expansion attempts in 2019 and 2025, Politico reported.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect David Crowley, who is set to succeed Evers, campaigned heavily on Medicaid expansion. However, after winning the Nov. 3 election he said the issue is “no longer viable” because “dollars that were on the table are no longer there” due to the OBBA’s changes, per the outlet.