More Americans could die through assisted suicide if new Democratic trifectas push policy across nation

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democrats are in a position to make it easier for healthcare professionals to help people kill themselves after securing new trifectas in six states following the…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democrats are in a position to make it easier for healthcare professionals to help people kill themselves after securing new trifectas in six states following the 2026 midterms.

In 2025, one out of 215 deaths in Hawaii was the result of ingesting lethal drugs prescribed under the state’s 2019 assisted suicide law, the National Right to Life Committee stated in a Friday press release. Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin could join Hawaii and the 13 other U.S. jurisdictions that legalized assisted suicide if newly empowered Democrats revive past efforts during the next sessions of the state legislatures they now control.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Live Action, SBA Pro-Life America, Students for Life of America, and multiple other pro-life organizations for comment.

This isn't just happening in Canada.

Assisted suicide is legal in 13 U.S. States. https://t.co/ZDG277p23Y — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) September 21, 2026

Arizona

Republicans controlled the Arizona House of Representatives since 1968, and the state senate since the early 1990s, PBS News reported. Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who defeated Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, a former House Freedom Caucus chairperson, on Nov. 3, vetoed 540 bills passed by the state legislature during her first term.

Hobbs, however, may soon sign a lot more bills into law now that Democrats flipped both chambers of the state legislature, winning 20 of the state senate’s 30 seats and at least 37 of the state house’s 60 seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

HB 2569 was introduced Jan. 20 to legalize assisted suicide for terminally-ill adults in the state. While it died in committee, Democratic state representative Oscar De Los Santos — one of the its co-sponsors — became speaker-elect after the midterms.

Michigan

Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will enter the governorship with more power than her predecessor, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after her party flipped the state house and held the state senate in the 2026 midterms. Democrats expanded their majority from 20 to 23 of the state senate’s 38 seats. They also netted 11 seats in the state house, securing 63 of its 110 seats.

HB 5825 and HB 5828 (the Death with Dignity Act) were introduced April 21 to legalize assisted suicide for mentally capable adults who are believed to have up to six months to live. Both bills have since been stalled in the Committee on Government Operations.

Minnesota

The Democratic governor-elect of Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is similarly sweeping into power after Democrats flipped the state house and held the state senate.

Democrats expanded their majority from 34 to at least 39 of the state senate’s 37 seats. They also broke the state house’s 67-67 split by netting at least 10 seats as of Saturday’s writing.

HF 2998 and SF 3215 were introduced in April with similar requirements to Michigan’s Death with Dignity Act, but did not meet the committee crossover deadlines in time for the state legislature’s May adjournment.

Minnesota state representative Jamie Long was elected House majority leader while state senator Erin Murphy was elected Senate majority leader, Bring Me The News reported Nov. 6. Long co-sponsored HF 2998. Murphy co-sponsored SF 3215.

Nevada

Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford defeated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo with nearly 52% of the midterm vote. Additionally, Democrats expanded their majorities in both the state senate and state assembly.

Nevada Democrats attempted legalizing assisted suicide twice under Lombardo’s administration. He vetoed SB 239 in June 2023 and also said April 4, 2025, he would veto AB 346, which was introduced March 3, 2025, KLAS 8 News Now reported. However, it died after the state legislature adjourned the following month.

“End of life decisions are never easy,” Lombardo wrote in his veto statement of their first attempt. “Individuals and family members must often come together to face many challenges — including deciding what is the best course of medical treatment for a loved one. Fortunately, expansions in palliative care services and continued improvement in advanced pain management make the end-of-life provisions in SB239 unnecessary.”

Pennsylvania

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro won reelection against Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity with over 60% of the vote. Democrats also expanded their majority in the state senate by three seats and flipped the state house by winning at least 111 of its 203 seats.

In April 2025, both HB 1109 and SB 570 (the Compassionate Aid in Dying Act) were referred to their respective chamber’s judiciary committee, where they have since remained. The state legislature adjourns Nov. 30.

Wisconsin

Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Republican Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany in the 2026 race for the governor’s mansion with 54% of the vote. Democrats also flipped both the state senate and state assembly.

SB 1114 (the Our Care, Our Options Act) was introduced March 12 to grant mentally capable terminally ill adults assisted suicide access with a 15-day waiting period. It died after the state legislature adjourned March 23.

Wisconsin state senators Mark Spreitzer and Dianne Hesselbein are poised to become senate president and senate majority leader, respectively, WisPolitics reported Nov. 10. Both were among the bill’s co-sponsors.

Roughly six-in-ten Americans indicated physician-assisted suicide is either morally acceptable (34%) or not a moral issue (29%), compared to 35% who believe it’s morally wrong, according to a Pew Research survey conducted in May 2025. Among those who identified with Republicans, 51% did not consider the policy to be a moral issue, along with 76% of those who identified with Democrats. In contrast, 48% of Republican-identifying respondents and 23% of Democratic-identifying respondents viewed the policy as morally wrong.