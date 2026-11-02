Comedian Tim Dillon predicts Elon Musk will flee US if Democrats win midterms

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Conservative-leaning comedian Tim Dillon predicted Saturday that Elon Musk may flee the United States if Democrats win the midterm elections.

“So, Elon spent, what, $100 million on the midterms? Because he knows he’ll start to get investigated the minute they [Republicans] lose the midterms,” Dillon said on “The Tim Dillon Show” while dressed for Halloween as a combination of the late Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and alleged murderer Lindsay Clancy.

“I predict that when the midterms happen and the Democrats — if they do slaughter the Republicans … I think Elon Musk maybe leaves the country,” Dillon said, suggesting that Musk’s work for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and financial support for Republican candidates put a target on his back.

Multiple congressional Democrats have expressed interest in investigating Musk over his five-month tenure as DOGE’s leader, POLITICO reported Oct. 20. If Democrats flip the House by netting at least three seats, they are likely to preside over committees that have the power to start such investigations.

Dillon, however, said he thinks Musk will maintain his businesses in the U.S. because Democrats “still need tech stuff too” and “the whole Anthropic crowd is all ex-Obama employees.”

“He might leave the country. You might start seeing that now,” Dillon said. “And this is when you know things are getting really interesting is, like, some of these guys that go really hard for one party and then fund that party, get that party elected, and then run around the government playing president for a few months — which is what that guy did — they might just have to skedaddle when the next party comes in.”

Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control https://t.co/Jm1xQCQUA2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Dillon warned this is “how states fail,” citing right-wing Brazilian Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro’s escape from Brazil after losing to left-wing Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Oct. 25.

“It’s like one party, when they get elected, they try to arrest everyone,” Dillon said. “Look at Brazil … Lula wins, Bolsonaro flees and goes to Miami. Lula was in jail for a long time and then he’s back.”

Bolsonaro’s father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested after his reelection bid came up short against Lula in 2022.

“So, once the two parties start imprisoning each other — and they’re not really parties as we understand them, they’re just factions or power factions — and one has the upper hand and starts imprisoning the other one, it goes back and forth until one party holds power and maintains it and says, ‘F*** it. I’m not leaving because if I leave, I’m going to jail,’” Dillon continued. “And that’s how you slide into like a fascistic situation or a communist situation.”