100 days from election day, new ad ‘holds the line’ against socialism

(The Daily Signal) – One hundred days away from the midterm elections, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a new ad highlighting the rise of socialism across the country. The…

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(The Daily Signal) – One hundred days away from the midterm elections, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a new ad highlighting the rise of socialism across the country. The ad, titled “Hold the Line,” will run across North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Alaska, Michigan, Georgia, and New Hampshire. These are their key Senate races that could keep Republicans in the majority.

“Democrats want to export New York’s ‘commie corridor’ to a state near you, bringing crippling tax hikes, dismantled law enforcement, and bloated government spending with it,” NRSC National Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin told the Daily Signal when discussing the ad.

America began to see a rise in socialism when democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral election last November. Now, just 100 days from the midterm elections, socialism is trending and taking over the Democratic Party.

We have 100 days to protect President Trump’s Senate Majority.



Socialists are coming for your family, safety, and freedom.



Failure is not an option. pic.twitter.com/WdLjGvrJtt — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) July 26, 2026

“For 250 years, America has stood for freedom against socialism, against communism, but now, the enemy isn’t just at the gate; they’re in the house,” the ad opens.

“Two in three Democrats have a favorable view of socialism,” reads the ad, quoting a poll from Gallup.

The ad highlights prominent candidates and socialists America knows today, like Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, and some of the Democratic nominees who will be on their states’ tickets for U.S. Senate in 100 days.

The ad shows Abdul El-Sayed, a democratic socialist running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. “We don’t back down, but we take them to the mud and choak them out,” he yells from a stage in the ad.

“Among the positions that these candidates have advocated for: ending prisons, ending police, no borders,” Jake Tapper, CNN news anchor, says in a clip.

The NRSC then highlights Democratic candidates Josh Turek of Iowa, Mary Peltola of Alaska, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who wants to “fast track the early release of 3,500 prisoners,” and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, discussing his plan to impeach President Donald Trump if elected.

“On November 3rd, failure is not an option. Your family, your safety, your freedom—everything is on the line. But President Trump and Senate Republicans have the watch,” the ad reads. “The United States Senate will not fall. We will win. We will hold the line,” it promises, closing out.

“Americans will reject Democrats’ socialist spending spree this November and elect Republicans committed to advancing an affordability agenda that keeps the American Dream within reach,” Breslin continued.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

(Bernie Sanders featured in @NRSC’s 2026 advertising campaign | Image credit: Screenshot/Youtube)