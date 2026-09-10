Scalise urges midterm turnout at Dallas convention, warning Democrats will impeach Trump

(The Daily Signal) – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise urged Republicans to turn out in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, warning them that a Democrat victory would bring in a kind of “crazy”…

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(The Daily Signal) – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise urged Republicans to turn out in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, warning them that a Democrat victory would bring in a kind of “crazy” reminiscent of the Joe Biden years.

“President [Donald] Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda is at stake,” Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, said at the Republican National Convention in Dallas Wednesday.

He contrasted the current administration with the America of 2024, when “bureaucrats with an autopen ran the White House, our border was wide open, families were getting crushed by Biden inflation, American energy was under attack.”

By contrast, Trump delivered “the most secure border we’ve ever had in our country’s history,” and his administration began to “finally start deporting violent illegal criminals from this country.” Scalise noted that Congress “prevented a 30% tax hike” and “cut $1.7 trillion in waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.”

The majority leader noted the fraud of funds going to support Minnesota daycares with names like the “Quality Learing Center,” and declared that “those people are going to go to jail because President Trump is in the White House.”

The majority leader highlighted many radical Democrat proposals, saying, “This is not your father’s Democrat Party.”

He noted that Democrats “voted to allow men to play in women’s sports.” He claimed that they voted to “pack the Supreme Court,” an apparent reference to their opposition to legislation that would permanently fix the number of justices at nine.

He also claimed, “Democrats voted to allow illegals to vote in our federal elections,” likely a reference to their opposition to the SAVE America Act. While federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, election integrity proponents argue that stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements are necessary, given many localities’ loosening of voting rules. Democrats oppose these requirements, claiming they would disenfranchise eligible voters.

If Democrats retake the House of Representatives, “the first thing they will do is impeach President Trump and his Cabinet,” Scalise warned. He claimed Democrats said they will raise taxes, open the borders, allow illegal aliens to vote, and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They’re not done with defunding the police—now they want to abolish prisons,” he warned.

“This is what happens if Republicans stay at home. Are you going to let that happen?” Scalise asked.

“As we celebrate 250 years of the greatest nation in the history of the world, let’s make sure that when we wake up the morning after Election Day, we know we did everything we could to defeat socialism so that our kids can celebrate America’s 300th birthday,” he added.

The majority leader concluded by referencing Trump’s response when an assassination attempt nearly took his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, two years ago. “We must ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ because America’s still worth fighting for,” he said.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/C-SPAN)