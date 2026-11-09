AG Todd Blanche warns incoming Democrat majority will reach beyond normal oversight of Trump, GOP

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Attorney General Todd Blanche warned during a Sunday interview that Democrats have crossed the line from conducting congressional oversight to making “outright threats” against Republicans, donors, and students.

Speaking with CNN “State of the Union” host Dana Bash, Blanche criticized Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia, the likely incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, for telling Trump administration officials to “lawyer up” after Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

“[W]hat we have seen over the past several days, and even over the past several weeks, are outright threats, many by elected members of Congress and some senators, against anybody that’s conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican,” Blanche said. “They have threatened donors. They have threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump. And that is extremely troubling, and it should be troubling to everybody in this country.”

“And over the last several days, we have seen the rhetoric even rise up, to the point where, … before they’re even in power, they’re already talking about investigations and impeachments, with no basis, no facts, just out there running around,” Blanche added. “That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.”

Trump directed the Department of Justice to probe the Democrats’ “criminal act,” a Truth Social post he issued Saturday reads. “This is extortion at the highest level.”

Bash then pushed back on Blanche, and asked if he is concerned about Democrats using their constitutional oversight role to investigate the administration.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait. No, no, no, no, no,” Blanche cut in to dispute Bash’s framing. “They have a very unique role in oversight. I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple days?” Blanche asked Bash. “You honestly think that all they’re doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they’re talking about going after basically every member of the Cabinet, they’re talking about impeachments, they’re talking about going after companies, private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple of years?”

“That is not oversight, he added. “I welcome oversight. Oversight is exactly something they should be doing. “

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Bash also pressed Blanche on whether he would follow Trump’s order to investigate Democrats’ alleged threats and what crime they may have committed.

“You have free speech in this country. You are allowed to be critical of President Trump, of me, of this administration,” Blanche responded. “But when the threats become so vile and so dangerous that you are telling people in college that they better be careful if they want to work in the Trump administration because somebody will come after them, at some point, you have to draw the line.”

“And I’m not saying, necessarily, that every case is going to be prosecuted, but we have a real problem … in this country if a young person in college is getting threatened by a United States senator that, if they go to work for President Trump, they’re going to be subjected to investigations and lawyers,” he added.

Garcia appeared on “State of the Union” after Blanche, and he fired back at the attorney general’s remarks.

“[I]it is ridiculous that we have the attorney general saying to the American public that somehow he’s going to defend administration officials, when his job is to defend the Constitution and the Department of Justice, to be the people’s lawyer,” Garcia told Bash. “And, quite frankly, what Todd Blanche is doing right now is a threat. He is threatening our committee.”

Neither the Justice Department nor Garcia’s office immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Blanche had called out Garcia for his warning to the administration.

“You have an incoming chairman threatening — they’re not even in charge yet — saying, “Lawyer up,” to anybody in particular,” Blanche observed. “So, if that doesn’t bother you, if that doesn’t bother your viewers, then we really need to kind of wake up in this country, because it certainly bothers me.”

“LAWYER UP,” Garcia said in a widely viewed Tuesday evening X post as the Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

Garcia and three other Democratic lawmakers stayed in a high-end resort in El Salvador in April 2025 when they lobbied for the freedom of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien and an alleged MS-13 gang member.