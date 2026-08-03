Senators to vote Tuesday on Blanche after fund recission

(The Center Square) – Senators plan to vote Tuesday on Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general after he issued an order rescinding the nearly $1.8 billion anti-weaponization…

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(The Center Square) – Senators plan to vote Tuesday on Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general after he issued an order rescinding the nearly $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund.

Blanche issued an order late Sunday night, announcing a fund born out of the settlement between Trump and the IRS “is not operative.” The fund came from a lawsuit settlement over the leak of Trump’s tax returns.

“Although the Acting Attorney General has repeatedly advised Congress through testimony, including under oath, as well as in written responses, that the Fund is not moving forward, today’s order officially rescinds the May 18, 2026 Order,” Blanche wrote.

Blanche began serving as acting attorney general in April after Trump fired Pam Bondi.

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., repeatedly raised issues with the Department of Justice’s fund and threatened to withhold voting to advance Blanche’s nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The president left open the possibility that individuals charged with crimes relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol would receive financial assistance through the fund. During his confirmation hearing, Blanche said the fund was “dead” and would not be moving forward.

However, Cornyn and Tillis pressed Blanche for a written document confirming the fund would not be resurrected.

Blanche said he has discussed the issue with senators and members of the committee over the past several weeks.

“We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update,” Blanche said.

In the statement, Blanche explained that no progress was made to move forward on appropriations for the fund.

“No Members were appointed; no funds were transferred; no process for receiving claims was established; no claims were paid,” the order reads.

Trump floated taking Blanche’s nomination off the table as it was stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee. According to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Blanche could remain in the acting attorney general post for 210 days until progress to advance his nomination would be needed.

The president said he would remove Blanche’s nomination until next year, after Tillis and Cornyn were out of office. Tillis is not running for reelection and Cornyn lost the GOP primary to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in March.

Cornyn and Tillis have yet to issue public statements on whether the Justice Department’s order will push them to advance Blanche’s nomination.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday at 9 a.m. If Blanche is approved in committee, the nomination will head to the Senate floor.