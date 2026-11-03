‘A little bit of apple pie’: Trump’s final pitch to voters

(The Daily Signal) – On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump made his final pitch before the midterms at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, asking voters to keep Congress “nice”…

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(The Daily Signal) – On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump made his final pitch before the midterms at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, asking voters to keep Congress “nice” and “strong.”

He spent the first 15 minutes of his Monday afternoon address talking about his renovations to Washington, D.C.

“I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Now we’re giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump Reflecting Pool,” he said. “We’ll announce that sometime tomorrow. I’m sure that [Interior] Secretary Doug Burgum will have a lot of fun in announcing that. I’m only kidding. I’m only kidding.”

President Trump announced the reopening of the Reflecting Pool.



He joked he is renaming it the Trump Reflecting Pool. @DailySignal pic.twitter.com/pUuhwbvEVH — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) November 2, 2026

Trump shows the press and park rangers in the audience “before” pictures of the Reflecting Pool. pic.twitter.com/BfWs2Sr9Nc — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) November 2, 2026

He then pivoted to touting his accomplishments and making his plea to voters to keep “a little bit of apple pie” in Congress.

Democrats are heavily favored to win control of the House, but Republicans still have a chance of maintaining their majority in the Senate. The latest RealClearPolitics Poll Average shows Democrats leading by 8.3 points in the generic congressional ballot.

The Cook Political Report has rated 11 Senate races as competitive. Two lean Democrat, two lean Republican, and the remaining seven are toss-ups.

“The Democrats want to blow all of this up by electing communist jihadists, and the United States Congress will not allow that to happen,” Trump said. “We’ve got some big races tomorrow. I guess some of the voting has already gone on, but tomorrow’s Election Day, more traditional, and we can’t let that happen. We have to keep our Congress strong, free. A little bit of apple pie.”

Trump emphasized how high the stakes are in this election, saying the Democrats have the “most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history.” He singled out Muslim Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“It was reported that the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, qualified for the ballot by campaigning and soliciting signatures at a radical mosque that called the United States the House of Satan, they call it the House of Satan,” he said. “We call the United States the House of God. We don’t want people to call the United States the House of Satan.”

Election Day is tomorrow, and President Trump made his final pitch before midterms at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



Will it be enough to defy history and maintain the Republican majority in Congress?@DailySignal pic.twitter.com/r2eTaNtnFR — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) November 2, 2026

“When you vote, remember a party that hates America cannot be allowed to rule over the people who built our country, many of you are right in front of us,” he added.

Trump said Democrats have the most “dangerous” slate of candidates in history.

“There’s never been anything like what we’re seeing: jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members and people that nobody can even believe what we’re looking at,” he said, “and all committed to the same radical agenda: open borders, raising your taxes by trillions of dollars, taking away your guns, transgender mutilation of your children, abolishing oil and natural gas, sending energy costs skyrocketing, and opening the floodgates to millions of migrants from all over the world, hoping to get them to be able to vote.”

Trump acknowledged that the party in power usually loses the midterms but said the GOP “gave this a very strong shot.”

“It’s a golden age of America,” he said as he concluded his speech. “We have a country that we can be proud of again. We were laughed at all over the world, for four years we were laughed at like we were stupid people. We were laughed at by every ruler, every president, every prime minister, every king, every queen. But they don’t laugh anymore.”