Mike Johnson doubles down on ‘extraordinary record’ as affordability crisis threatens GOP’s House majority

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday defended Republicans’ record, arguing that the GOP offers American families stability and common-sense solutions even as widespread frustration over the cost of living threatens the party’s congressional majority ahead of the November midterms.

Johnson’s remarks during an interview with “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream come as Republicans hope to retain control of the House despite polling showing respondents’ increasing dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy. The speaker has repeatedly touted his party’s legislative accomplishments while casting Democrats as a threat to economic stability.

“It’s not been easy, but we have an extraordinary record of delivering for the American people, fulfilling our promises,” Johnson, reflecting on his three-year speakership, said during the interview before listing various accomplishments. “You know, we effectively made a contract with America in 2024, and we have done everything that we said we were going to do. Secured the border tight. We gave the largest tax cut in U.S. history. We made the largest spending cut in U.S. history as well, $1.6 trillion to try to get the government to work more efficiently and effectively. We cut massive Biden-era regulations. We got the economy going again. We have Trump accounts for newborns, the first-ever nationwide school choice program. We have the lowest violent crime in 126 years. Biggest decline in prescription drug costs in 60 years. We got back to American energy dominance and peace through strength. We had a million jobs added in the private sector alone in the last 19 months. It goes on and on and on. We’re reshoring American manufacturing and we are fixing the economy we inherited under the last administration with 40-year high inflation.”

Americans face a simple question: what is best for me and my family, my children, and my aging parents?



Republicans offer common sense solutions and a steady hand at the wheel — while the Democrats are going crazy.



My full conversation with @ShannonBream on @FoxNewsSunday 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/9jelB4iPWO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 25, 2026

Bream then asked if Republicans face a “messaging problem,” noting polls show rising concerns about economy.

“They don’t like the direction the country is moving in,” she pressed. “They feel very pessimistic. Is something lost in translation? Is there more work to be done?”

Johnson responded, citing a “hostile media environment” before acknowleding the economic concerns. “Gas prices are too high, we know that, and, of course, we have much more work to be done. But in a contrast election, the American people have a very simple choice: do you want to turn the government over, again, to the people who open the border, want to ban fossil fuels — what’s that going to do for gas prices, the people that don’t believe in the rule of law, the people that brought you the unsafe streets and the terrible economic conditions?”

“We have set the ship of state on the right course, and it’s got to be continued,” he added. “And if you look in these individual races, House races across the country, it’s a very simple decision. Every voter has to ask themselves a simple question, ‘Which candidate is best for me and my family, my children, my aging parents?’ In every one of these cases, the Republican is offering common sense solutions and a steady hand at the wheel. And the Democrats, increasingly, are going crazy. They really are. There’s an insurgent Marxist left that is taking over that party. And when we watch the videos of what’s happening in Paris and France and other countries in Europe right now, that’s a harbinger of things to come unless you keep the grown-ups in charge. And that’s what this election really is all about at the end of the day.”

Johnson’s outward confidence, however, contrasts with recent polling suggesting Republicans face significant obstacles in persuading voters that GOP policies have improved household finances.

An Oct. 15 Associated Press-NORC survey found that 84% of respondents consider the cost of living to be one of the most important issues influencing their midterm vote, while 85% identified the broader economy as a top concern. The same survey, meanwhile, found that 79% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, while 74% disapprove of his management of the economy. In addition, nearly half of respondents, 47%, said they prefer Democrats control the House, compared with 38% who favor Republicans retaining their majority.

The findings illustrate the economic challenges confronting Republican candidates, particularly as voters continue to grapple with elevated household expenses and questions about whether Trump’s Washington has delivered meaningful financial relief.

Johnson has nevertheless maintained that Republicans can defy expectations in November, pointing to the party’s tax legislation and economic agenda as evidence that the GOP deserves to remain in power.

“We have incredible turnout,” Johnson previously claimed during an Oct. 18 Fox News interview. “It feels like 2024 to me when we defied the odds. I believe we can defy history and keep this majority.”

The speaker had also warned that Democratic control of Congress would bring higher prices and economic uncertainty, and argued that Democrats would attempt to reverse Republicans’ tax policies.

“If we turn this back over to Democrats right now, we know what the result would be,” Johnson said in the Oct. 18 interview. “It’d be chaos.”

Public dissatisfaction, however, appears to extend beyond partisan preferences.

An Oct. 1 AP-NORC poll found that 65% of U.S. adults blamed Trump’s policies for higher-than-usual prices, while 69% said his handling of the cost of living had been worse than expected.

That dissatisfaction included Republican respondents, 52% of whom said Trump’s performance on affordability has fallen short of their expectations.

A separate October AP-NORC survey found that voters trusted Democrats over Republicans to handle the cost of living, 38% to 27%, although another 27% said they trusted neither party.

With the Nov. 3 midterms approaching, Johnson has framed the election as a choice between two fundamentally different approaches to governing.

“This is a contrast election between common sense and crazy,” Johnson said Oct. 18. “And the American people are not signing up for crazy.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Youtube/Fox News)