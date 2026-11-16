Woman whose truck barreled through active Kansas soccer complex, killing 2, won’t face charges

The woman who drove through a Kansas soccer field last month, killing a man and a child and injuring several others, will not face charges, local officials announced Thursday.

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The woman who drove through a Kansas soccer field last month, killing a man and a child and injuring several others, will not face charges, local officials announced Thursday.

The 34-year-old woman, whom officials have not publicly identified, fell asleep in her truck on Oct. 17 at a Stryker Sports Complex parking lot in Wichita, Kansas. Her 14-year-old child had placed a sunshade in the truck’s windshield while she was sleeping, blocking her view.

The truck – carrying the woman and two of her three children – then drove onto the busy soccer fields while the woman was still sleeping, police said.

Nicholas Schafer, 35, a husband, father of three and Navy veteran, and Cole Adrian, 6, who loved playing soccer with his two siblings, were both killed. Ten others were injured in the incident, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan recounted at a press conference Thursday.

“There are families, friends, witnesses, first responders and members of this community who will forever carry the weight of that day,” he said. “A tragedy of this magnitude affects an entire community, and people want answers.”

The driver hit the brakes eight seconds after the truck started moving, Sullivan reported. Bystanders then dragged the woman from the truck.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. What have I done?” she said hysterically, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

The woman had been at the sports complex for much of the day to watch her children play soccer.

A “thorough” investigation, including a review of video evidence, interviews with bystanders and medical tests to rule out substance abuse, was conducted, Sullivan said. Despite the exhaustive investigation, there isn’t enough evidence to press charges, Bennett said.

“I can find affirmative evidence that there was not an intentional crime,” Bennett said.

The evidence does not point to the woman recklessly or knowingly endangering anyone, he said, and a single act of negligence by the woman isn’t enough to support a vehicular manslaughter charge.

The woman had fallen asleep and believed she had put the vehicle in park, Bennett said. “That’s not a conscious disregard. That’s a mistake. That’s an act of negligence.”

Negligent homicide, another charge that might be suggested, does not exist in Kansas, Bennett added.

The victims’ families learned about the decision not to charge the woman directly from law enforcement officials, Sullivan said.

“If I were them, it would be hard to understand this,” Bennett concluded. “Not everybody may be at peace with this decision. … If I could charge this, I would.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/X/Scope Report; Screenshot/Facebook/Chris Adrian; Screenshot/Wiggins Funeral Home)