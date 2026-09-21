Kansas businessman sentenced for criminally selling aircraft parts to Russia 

A Kansas business owner has been sentenced to over a year in prison for illegally selling advanced aviation technology to be used on Russian-built aircraft.

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A Kansas business owner has been sentenced to over a year in prison for illegally selling advanced aviation technology to be used on Russian-built aircraft.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. government tightened export controls on Russia, and exporting goods to the country since then requires a special license from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Former president of KanRus Trading Company Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 63, of Lawrence, Kansas, and other staff members continued purchasing, selling and exporting sophisticated and controlled avionics equipment to Russian customers, according to a press release Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

“Congress put trade restrictions in place to discourage Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine,” U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said in the press release. “The defendants ignored those laws and saw the war not as a humanitarian crisis, but as a business opportunity to boost their profits.”

Buyanovsky used KanRus to sell specialized avionics, which include communications, navigation, flight control and threat detection systems, to at least four Russian companies along with Russia-related companies in Germany, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, according to court documents.

Buyanovsky pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering and will also forfeit over $450,000 of avionics equipment and accessories and $50,000 of personal items as part of his plea agreement. Buyanovsky has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for his crimes.

“The sentencing of Mr. Buyanovsky marks the final chapter of an investigation that exposed a deliberate conspiracy to circumvent U.S. export-control laws and facilitate the unlawful transfer of advanced aviation technology to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine,” Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod said.

KanRus Vice President Douglas Edward Robertson, 59, of Olathe, Kansas, previously pleaded guilty to export control and money laundering for his role in the scheme. Robertson has been sentenced to over 2.5 years in prison.

Oleg Chistyakov, 57, of the Republic of Latvia, acted as a broker for KanRus and also pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy. He has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison.

Update on Ukraine/Russia conflict

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet in New York Tuesday, The Guardian reports. Ukraine ramped up its attacks on Russia over the weekend, striking a major Moscow oil refinery.

“Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday. “A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission. This ridiculous and never-ending War with Ukraine must be ended.

“The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame!”

(Photo credit: Unsplash, Daniel Eledut)