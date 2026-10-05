White House personnel news: FBI’s Patel engaged, Karoline Leavitt joins Fox; Jay Clayton to lead AI task force 

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Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel announced his engagement to country music singer Alexis Wilkins on social media Sunday.

Patel, 46, and Wilkins, 27, met at an event in Nashville and have been dating since 2023, according to People. Wilkins dabbled as a child actress and released her debut album, Grit, also in 2023. Patel was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025 with Wilkins standing by his side.

“I just liked that he was so, so honest,” Wilkins said on The Megyn Kelly Show about Patel. “He is exactly who he is all the time,” his character and values are “incredible,” and “we both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on.”

Their relationship has faced criticism, including backlash after Patel used an FBI jet to fly to a wrestling event in 2025 at State College, Pennsylvania, where Wilkins performed the national anthem.

Patel has defended his relationship with Wilkins, calling her “a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.”

Karoline Leavitt to join Fox

In other White House news, former Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as a broadcaster, the network announced Monday.

“Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms.”

Leavitt left her position in the administration at the end of August shortly after she returned from maternity leave for the birth of her second child, reasoning she needed more time to be at home with her children.

“Every day as a working mother is a challenge,” Leavitt explained. “You have to make sacrifices, you have to prioritize your time and you have to say no to a lot of opportunities that come your way because you want to be there for bedtime with your kids every night.”

She will begin her new position Nov. 1.

“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House press secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” Leavitt said.

Jay Clayton to lead new Super Intelligence Force

President Donald Trump has appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead a new AI task force called the Super Intelligence Force.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” Trump said Sunday on social media.

The president unveiled America.gov last week, which is an AI-powered website that simplifies 29,000 government websites into one, and signed an executive order renaming artificial intelligence as super intelligence.

The task force will coordinate relations with consumers, religious organizations, super intelligence companies and more. Several others, such as Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor, will also serve on the task force.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Instagram/Alexis Wilkins)