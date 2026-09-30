Trump unveils AI-powered America.gov to streamline federal services

(The Center Square) – Artificial intelligence took center stage in Washington, D.C., with the unveiling of a streamlined government website utilizing the emerging technology, as President Donald…

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(The Center Square) – Artificial intelligence took center stage in Washington, D.C., with the unveiling of a streamlined government website utilizing the emerging technology, as President Donald Trump hosted the nation’s top tech leaders.

Trump headlined the launch of America.gov, where he signed an executive order consolidating federal resources on the website and streamlining 29,000 government websites into one.

The executive order directs all federal agencies to integrate with the AI-powered website to simplify government resources and services.

The president underscored that the purpose of the government is to serve the American people and criticized its ballooning.

“Washington bureaucracies have grown ever larger, more intrusive and armies of federal bureaucrats have behaved as if your job is to answer to them,” the president told the audience. “All of that changes starting right now.”

As part of the AI summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that passport applications will soon be fully available to complete online, including uploading passport photos. In addition, Rubio unveiled a new passport design, quipping, “more gold.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, gave a tutorial on the Medicare side of the website.

The Center Square asked Oz how he would encourage older Americans who might be apprehensive about using the site and AI.

He said families could help older Americans use the site, adding that individuals can give family members access to check records.

“You can give your access to your children or to a relative, so a spouse can now check on their loved one’s records. Kids can do the same, and they can see what you’re doing as well. If you want them to do it, you control it,” Oz told The Center Square.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins told The Center Square that she believes the new site and use of AI will curb SNAP fraud.

“From my perspective, this is how we solve the fraud. So I think what AI is going to be able to do in SNAP with EBT cards, helping us really dive down and understand exactly what’s happening, and then root that fraud out. I think this is going to be a game changer for that,” Rollins told The Center Square.

While the summit was being held just a few blocks from the White House, Trump met with some of the nation’s top tech leaders, and the group signed an accord, holding each company “responsible for developing its own technology safely and in a way that builds trust with customers and the public.”

The president also signed an executive order officially renaming artificial intelligence to “super intelligence.”

The Center Square requested cost figures and savings for the website, but the White House did not respond at the time of publication.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/America.gov)